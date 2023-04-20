The phrase that Sebastián Villa’s ex-girlfriend would have said, key to the case

The trial against the Colombian soccer player, sebastian villabegan a few days ago and the testimonies of all the parties involved in the events for which the player is accused of Boca Juniors, who continues to play with his team, despite the legal situation in which he finds himself.

During the third day of his trial, Villa attended quite formally to listen to the testimonies of the people involved in this process, which had the representative of the Colombian, Rodrigo Diepwho provided the details of what he knew at the time the events occurred.

It may interest you: “Each tournament is a problem with referee Ariza”: Adrián Ramos.

In them, the representative of sebastian villa commented that Daniela Cortes He had made several malicious comments about the player, whom he treated, according to Diep, in a rude and threatening manner, after the events occurred, in this case of alleged aggression against him.

This is how it all began in the case of Sebastián Villa, according to Diep:

“Sebastián couldn’t take the confinement anymore, he wanted to leave the house. She told me that she wanted to leave, I offered her a nearby place where they could separate, rent her an apartment. But there was no case, she wanted to go to Colombia,” said Rodrigo Diep.

In addition to what Diep said in principle, prior to the key moment of the situation he described, the following occurred: “I don’t know what room it was, but I saw a bed where the suitcase was, he put his things away and she took them out.”

In trend: “Vet him for life”: ‘Tino’ Asprilla and his objections to the mayor of Medellín.

Later, the witness mentioned the situation that could be key for Sebastián Villa, in his case for alleged assault against Cortés.

“There were many insults, not physically attacking but verbally, the conversation was hard. She told him ‘you’re not going to leave here, black bad…’, ‘black gon…, I’m not going to stay alone’”limited the representative Diep, about what was mentioned by Villa’s ex-partner, who has not yet given his testimony.

What happened next with Cortes and Sebastián Villa?

As mentioned by Rodrigo Diep, the Colombian player began to feel a lot of fear because Daniela Cortés had allegedly threatened to affect him: “After a while Sebastián calls me and tells me: ‘Look what he did to me, he complied with everything he threatened melook what he uploaded to Instagram, he wants to destroy me,’ ”commented Villa’s representative.

Video Kienyke: Daniel Carvalho and the marijuana scene in Colombia.