The phrase “yellow books” is uttered by fools, and it is a testament to their terrible ignorance

Mohamed Sharky

Yesterday, when I was reviewing some of what is published on our digital website, which propagandizes everything related to secularism, the expression “yellow books” caught my eye in an article in which its author slandered scholarly sheikhdom, and the distinction between old age as an age stage and sheikhdom as a title given to leadership was confused. In science, it may also be called in some of our Arab and Islamic societies leadership and sovereignty. His use of this phrase reminded me, in a sarcastic context, of the sheikhs of legal knowledge, specifically, of others who mock our written Islamic heritage, and describe the books that contain it as yellow because of the yellowness of their paper, and it is yellow that indicates to them the antiquity of its contents that must be overlooked, forgotten, and buried because the era has passed it in their short view. .

As for the topic of mocking the sheikhs of knowledge, I will jump on it and turn the conversation in this article into the phrase “yellow books” that ignorant people pick up on ignorant of the priceless treasures in those books. And it is enough for a person to be ignorant that the yellowness of the papers of books prevents him from browsing them to know what is in them.

It is well known that the papers of books may differ in color, without some colors being superior to others, because the differentiation between books is due to their intellectual capacity. It must be recalled that the colors of book papers may change from white to yellow if they are slowed down over time, due to the nature of their material, without their transformation from white to yellow affecting their contents.

On top of the books that are printed on yellow paper, or the whiteness of its paper turns yellow, is the greatest book of all, and it is the book in which there is no doubt, and no falsehood comes to it from before it or from behind it, a revelation from the Wise and Knowing, and it is the book that gnaws at the sleep of secular flies, especially in This very circumstance in which an open conspiracy is being concocted in order to prepare to overturn the equation in our country, and in other Islamic countries, hoping to obliterate the features of our Islamic identity, and turn us into palatable chewing gum that secularism eats without feeling that it is indigestible, as well as transforming us through normalization with it into forms of deformation. Uprooted from his identity, from his history, from his dignity, and from his religion.

Many books come with yellow papers after the book of God Almighty, and they are closely related to it, and its writers have included them, and they are among the geniuses of science, knowledge of sciences, and many knowledge, all of which draw from the revelation of God Almighty, and from the wisdom of His Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, and accompany them with books Many of their leaves are also yellow, and they are more closely related to them. They contain treasures of science and knowledge necessitated by dealing with the Book of God Almighty, and with what is narrated from the hadith of His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him. It can only be understood and tasted by mastering these sciences, as well as many sciences related to the Holy Book, whose wonders never end, and it is not created in abundance of responses, and scholars are not satisfied with it, and tongues do not confuse it, and whims do not deviate with it, and it is what the jinn finished when they heard it. By saying: ((Indeed, we have heard a wonderful Qur’an that guides to righteousness, so we believed in it.) And where is this statement of the jinn from the saying of those whose knowledge of this book did not exceed the limit of a fleeting look at the yellowness of its paper, and this yellowness prevented them from knowing what came in it, because God Almighty has sealed their hearts, so they do not understand.

It is enough for us to challenge those who mock the yellowness of our heritage books to come up with such yellow booklets that included system rules for sciences in language, jurisprudence, and others, such as the Alfiyyah of Ibn Malik in grammar, and the Alfiyyah of Ibn Asim in jurisprudence.

And if those who ridicule the yellowness of the books of our heritage looked at the treasuries in our country and other countries of Islam and the stolen ones, which are many and deposited in the treasuries of Western countries, they would find in them the most precious manuscripts with yellow paper, on which many of the scholars’ faults depended, and had it not been for them, their hands would not have written what they wrote. From books and authors, and since they had excellent research from it, and everyone who works in research after them, it is inevitable that he will be a supporter for them as well.

In sum, the yellowness of book papers is not limited to the books of our Islamic heritage. Rather, all nations have books whose papers are yellow, including the garbage books of secular frivolity. However, the stupidity and ignorance of secularists who lend books to our heritage to the yellowness of their papers did not pay attention to their ignorance, and they are thus a subject of ridicule. mockery, and they do not realize that their sarcasm has befallen them, and their situation is like that of the one about whom the poet said:

And whoever makes the dargham for hunting as a trophy, the dargham will hunt him as you hunt

Finally, everyone who blindly imitates those who mocked the books of our heritage must disbelieve himself from making it an object of ridicule and mockery of his ignorance that mimics their ignorance. The one who said: “Without a donkey, so a red one should go.”

