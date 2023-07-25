Home » The Picturesque Towns Program is presented: A pass through the identity of the communities
The Picturesque Towns Program is presented: A pass through the identity of the communities

The Picturesque Towns Program is presented: A pass through the identity of the communities

It is an initiative that seeks to position localities that have mythologies, transcendental facts, culture and customs in each of their socio-cultural manifestations as a tourist destination, as well as natural resources, gastronomy and architectural beauty.

It is a project that, at the moment, is being developed in the localities of Paraguarí, such as Pirayú, Yaguarón, Paraguarí, Escobar, Sapucai and Caballero.

In the aforementioned districts, they have tourist circuits framed in the concept of valuing and disseminating the culture and heritage of the cities

