News

by admin
Faustino Hernán Asprilla Hinestroza, better known as the ‘Tino Asprilla’ came to the sandy area to experience one of the most important festivals in the country: the Carnival of Barranquilla.

Colombian former soccer player, sports commentator, and model who played as a striker for different Colombian teams such as Cúcuta, Atlético Nacional, as well as foreign clubs such as Parma, Newcastle United, Universidad de Chile, Estudiantes de La Plata, and the Colombian national team. , He appeared in one of the carnival parades with a particular costume that caught everyone’s attention.

This was evident in a video that the same Win Sport commentator shared on his Instagram account where more than 800,000 users follow them, who questioned him about his costume, which for many did not have much to do with the theme of carnival.

In the images, Tino is seen wearing a large white tunic along with some accessories such as a colored bib and ethnic details, which caused confusion among his followers who took the opportunity to leave him a greeting and comment on his outfit.

“Passion of Christ? And those suitsasked an Internet user who was referring not only to his appearance but also to that of his escort who was dressed as a Greek guard.

Similarly, the former athlete uploaded a video from one of the comparsas where he danced and shared with everyone, to encourage people who watched the parade in the streets.

On the other hand, although Tino’s suit was criticized by several network users, others took advantage of the Instagram posts to send him their greetings and good wishes:

“Great Tino, greetings from Cúcuta”, “Enjoy the Carnival of Barranquilla very much”, “What a delight, enjoy. Greetings from Manizales ”, were other opinions.

