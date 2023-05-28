The pioneering school in Morocco in the start-up phase

Khalid Barkaoui

In order to put in place the three fundamental pillars of a quality school for all, namely the student, the teacher and the establishment, the supervisory ministry is betting on the establishment of pioneer schools. 628 public schools in the urban, peri-urban and rural world are handpicked. This new experience in the start-up phase aims to lay the foundations of a modern public school that fully meets the expectations of students, parents and the educational community.

To meet this sizeable challenge, more than 10,000 teachers and a hundred pedagogical inspectors will be mobilized in all directions to support this substantial change which will affect our schools from the imminent start of the new school year.

The success of this ambitious project is based on four major components:

1/ a remediation program for students with learning difficulties and disabilities. This program uses the loyal services of the Indian educational approach called TARL.

2/ the recommendation of explicit and effective teaching which has shown its efficiency within Anglo-Saxon schools and which draws its foundations from recent novelties in scientific research.

3/ the specialization of teachers, essential readjustments in terms of timetables and the certifying training of teaching staff. Practically oriented training.

4/ the good governance of establishments through financial incentives under the agreement signed on January 14, 2023 between the most representative union structures and the Ministry of National Education. What’s more, our schools will be equipped with equipment and additional resources to become modern and attractive educational hubs capable of providing quality education to enhance the skills of learners, socialize them, empower them and develop them. The ultimate goal of this project is to lift our school up and restore the image of basic learning.

The question that torments us is the following: Will the next national PNEA report initiated by the Higher Education Council and the other international reports, namely PIRLS/ TIMSS/ PISA, ultimately announce that our education system is more efficient Like the developed countries that prance at the top of these global tests such as Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Russia… We express the unshakeable wish that the dream that we have been cherishing for a long time will become a tangible reality on the ground. .

Member of the AMEF CP de Boulemane