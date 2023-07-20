Home » The Pisa school office is looking for administrative assistants: applications by 2 August
The Pisa school office is looking for administrative assistants: applications by 2 August

The Pisa school office is looking for administrative assistants: applications by 2 August

The School Office of Pisa has published a ruling addressed exclusively to the ATA staff at the Schools of the Province of Pisa “available for a constant and intense work commitment”. Due to the lack of staff, the USP makes use of Ata staff used at the Office every year within the limit of a quota annually assigned by the Regional School Office.

The profile sought is the administrative assistant.

Applications must be sent by email [email protected] by the date of 02 August using the CV model attached to the ruling.

