"Telling about crime, telling about legality" is the leitmotif of the XIII Pistoia Crime Festival, scheduled from 14 to 17 April with events organized at the Bolognini Theater, at the Manzoni Theater, in the Sala Major of the Palazzo Comunale, in the Terzani Auditorium of the San Giorgio Library.



Many guests, almost 30 writers, from the Italian and foreign scene.



Among the authors Stefano Tura, Marco Vichi, Leonardo Gori, Franco Forte, Paolo Roversi, Barbara Perna, Valeria Corciolani; among the guests, there will also be Walter Veltroni, Lirio Abbate, Guido Silvestri 'Silver'. The Festival opens on Friday in the Sala Maggiore at 9.30 with a round table moderated by Antonella Mollica, in which the magistrate Christine Von Borries, the president of the Caponnetto Foundation Salvatore Calleri and the lawyer Andrea Niccolai take part. In the afternoon Veltroni, at 17.30 in the San Giorgio Library, will be interviewed by Luca Crovi, writer, editor of Sergio Bonelli Editore. At 20.00 at the Cinema Lux in Pistoia there will be a screening of "When", the new film by Veltroni.



Another guest Lirio Abbate, an expert anti-mafia journalist, editor-in-chief of Repubblica, author of cinema, radio and TV, author of journalistic investigations who on April 15 at 10 in the San Giorgio Library will talk about 'Crimes and communication' with Antonio Fusco, official of the Ministry of the Interior and writer.



Also on the 15th, at 5.45 pm, time with Guido "Silver" Silvestri, one of the best-known Italian cartoonists and author of the Lupo Alberto strips. Sunday 16 from 10 am prize giving of the contest between three authors of mystery novels submitted to a jury of young readers. Closing day Monday 17 at the Manzoni theater, with the meeting with the students 'Reflections and words against the mafias' with Gian Carlo Caselli, Enzo Ciconte and the lieutenant colonel Edoardo Marzocchi of the Dia of Florence.






