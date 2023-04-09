Daniel Cataño’s player to give Millionaires the victory against DIM

Victory and leadership for Millionaires in the BetPlay Leagueafter his debut in the South American Cup where thrashed Defense and Justice 3-0. Now before him DIMone of the Colombians who is in the Libertadores Cupachieved three points that bring him closer to the anticipated classification in the tournament, with the help of Daniel Catano.

Also read: The shot that Radamel Falcao hit an upset fan of Real Madrid.

The new 10 of Alberto Gamero’s box was the one who led the baton in a game that was complicated at the beginning, thanks to a header from Luciano Pons, a DIM striker who, with a head impact, opened the scoring for those led by David Gonzalez at the El Campin stadium.

It may interest you: Tatjana Maria and Peyton Stearns will meet in the final of the Copa Colsanitas.

Even though the DIM had gained the upper hand, millionaires He kept going in the first half, but the options failed to break the portico of the powerful goalkeeper, who saw his goal beaten in the second half, where Gamero’s team began to play better.

From the hand of an inspired Cataño came the tie for millionaires. A play in which he stole the ball that Cetré tried to clear on the right side of the field, began to move the ball on its own axis with small hooks to seek to unmark, in the end he came out of the pressure and scored the cross that turned into a goal Oscar Cortes.