The place of the word Caicedo Licona.

Alfonso Carvajal

Every great game leaves a legacy. Between messianism, his love for Chocó, teaching, literature and politics, Carlos Arturo Caicedo Licona transited. Born in Quibdó in 1945, he died on June 19, aged 77, on the banks of the Atrato River. He was a luminous intellectual, with an ego equal to or greater than his knowledge; he possessed the oral magic of his African ancestors, where the language of the river, the tropical rain forest, the sudden and thunderous rain, the myths of his people, fed his restless and rebellious spirit.

He graduated in Biology and Chemistry and was a professor of Ecology at the Technological University of Chocó. From the lineage of Arnoldo Palacios, the stars are blackand Rogerio Velasquez, Las memories of hateone day at the San Pacho Festivities, he exclaimed gracefully, “the shawm saved the homeland”.

He fully knew that lost paradise, which is Chocó. In its contradictions, in its joy and vicissitudes, in that rich and imposing nature, with two seas bordering its formidable backs, many times failed for its original settlers. Politics was his downfall and delusion; Chocó fit in his humanity, but his incursion into that ill-gotten exercise of the traditional parties, mutilated his ambition to give his homeland a path of freedom and prosperity. His obsession with Manuel Saturio Valencia, one of the few autochthonous myths of Chocó, tragic hero, Black Hamlet, lost in the jungle, where reality and fiction dissolve, created the newspaper “Saturio”, which had 29 editions.

Works like Stories from my neighborhood, Manuel Brico Cuesta’s war, The Choco inside and his larger narrative worldview, Gloss walked under the rain and the fire, in which the floods and thunder are an exuberant symphony, but above all “the night, that definitive night of the Chocoan jungle, without past or present or future, that absolute night” as Daniel Valois Arce pointed out. Or an “epic tale of chocoanity”, in the words of Julio César Uribe Hermocillo.

In the end Carlos Arturo wandered the streets like a truncated and marginalized Messiah, selling pieces of paper with excellent calligraphy, giving ideas to save the Chocó.

Caicedo Licona has left, to stay, to expand. Those lucid streams of hope, to change history, must feed the new generations. Without going back to the background, there is no destiny that flourishes.

