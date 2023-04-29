The plain took Valledupar in a festival

A magical night focused on cultural exchange and musical events, was lived in this capital on Thursday night at the official opening of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

The Alfonso López de Valledupar square was the great stage to receive thousands of attendees, who joyfully experienced a show in which vallenato and joropo were intertwined to demonstrate the diversity of cultures that reigns in the Colombian land.

The first to go on stage were the musicians from the National Army, who sang the National Anthem, with their accordion stretched across their chest, to then give way to the interpretation of the musical piece ‘Ausencia sentimental’, by maestro Rafael Manjarrez, anthem of the Vallenato Legend Festival.

It was an impressive musical exhibition of llanero folklore, where the joropo, the harp, the cuatro, the maracas, the songs and the verses shone; but in addition to the accordion, box and guacharaca. A musical experience worth noting in homage to the great ‘Pollo Vallenato’.

In the mythical Alfonso López square, Cholo Valderrama, a distinguished singer-songwriter from the Llanos, united these two regions through folklore. The applause was not long in coming and the mythical Alfonso López square vibrated with the presentation of the artist and the dance groups that accompanied him, amid much joy and color.

The artist, dressed in white, expressed his joy at being present in a public square in the Colombian Caribbean. “The llaneros and the vallenatos are united by the song that is born in the countryside, those customs keep us tied, but the same fuck. It was a dream to sing in this square, which is an icon for Vallenato folklore,” Cholo Valderrama said during his presentation.

The maestro Aries Vigoth also demonstrated his talent and repertoire on stage, getting more than one to dance and tap the joropo. This show was joined by a delegation of 70 people who were in charge of the joropo dance show, as a cultural exchange with Valledupar.

The cultural exchange was a very special ingredient that this year was given to the Festival of the Vallenato Legend, for this reason a delegation from the department of Meta arrived in Valledupar, chaired by Governor Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, who awarded the El Centauro award, in the Gold category to the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenato, as a well-deserved recognition of the invaluable contribution to promoting Vallenato folklore in the country and the world.

In the same way, the public had the opportunity to enjoy a Luis Enrique Martínez Stage Magazine, El ‘Pollo Vallenato’, directed by the Actor, Cultural Manager, director and Master in Dramatic Art, Boris Serrano.

STAMP ‘THE CHICKEN VALLENATO’

The surprises did not stop and during the act, the Ministry of Tics launched the commemorative stamp, ´El Pollo Vallenato´.

Philately, through stamps or postage stamps, graphically and chronologically keep in the postal memory the best characters that have made history.

PARTICIPATION OF THE KINGS 2022

The king of the Piqueria Mayor of the Vallenato Festival 2021, the llanero Yostimar Prada, also captivated with his verses, once again demonstrating his talent for suddenness, amid the applause of the audience present.

Several kings of the accordion of 2022 were also presented in the programming in the different categories. Sara Rhenals, Queen Minor, gave a masterful presentation; the same did Santiago David Oñate, Infantile king; Jerónimo Villazón, King Aficionado and María Sara Vega, Queen Mayor in the 55th version of the Vallenato Legend Festival.

The King of Kings 2022, Almes Granados, appeared together with Ivo Luis Díaz, who performed great classics by maestro Luis Enrique Martínez.

After midnight, and to close the event, the attendees enjoyed the presentation of the Vallenato group Diomedes de Jesús and Franco Argüelles called ‘Un Canto para Ustedes’, with which they made more than one dance to close the inauguration with a bang. between applause and fireworks.

Related