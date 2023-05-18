Home » The plan applied by PDVSA to “increase” the production of a crude oil improvement plant
by admin
corruption in PDVSA
Headquarters of Petróleos de Venezuela in Caracas. Photo: LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

The Venezuelan government applies a plan to increase the production of a crude upgrader of the Petrocedeño project, a subsidiary of the Venezuelan Petroleum Corporation, located in the state of Anzoátegui, the state-owned PDVSA reported on Wednesday.

The Minister of Petroleum and president of the state company, Pedro Tellechea, visited the upgrading plant, which produces fuel oil and diesel, to find out about the progress of the plan and the actions that have been carried out to “comply with the planned planning and achieve the goals established”, according to a PDVSA press release, which did not provide further details on the objectives.

Tellechea assured that this Petrocedeño plant will be “recovered” together with the oil workers, who, in turn, presented their proposals to “address” working conditions.

«You are the ones who take care of the spaces in an integral way. We are going to have results very soon, count on us,” said the official during the meeting.

Last March, Tellechea promised to contribute to the economic and social development of the country, after Nicolás Maduro appointed him Minister of Oil, replacing Tareck El Aissami, who resigned that month after being accused of corruption.

Petrocedeño was born in May 2007 with the nationalization of the oil industry, ordered by then-President Hugo Chávez.

