The plan of great destruction in Peshawar city was foiled

The plan of great destruction in Peshawar city was foiled

Timely operation of CTD along with Pakistan Army saved Peshawar city from major destruction, one terrorist was killed during the operation.
Web Desk: According to the details, CTD together with Pakistan Army saved Peshawar city from major destruction by taking timely action against the instrumental group of banned TTP in Matni area, during the successful operation one terrorist was killed and two were injured. Taking advantage of the darkness, the terrorists managed to escape along with their accomplices.
SSP CTD Kashif Aftab Abbasi while informing the media in Peshawar said that for the past few weeks, reports were being received about the presence of the outlawed TTP operatives in Matni and Adzai, but yesterday evening, the terrorist group After receiving information about a major operation in Peshawar city, CTD along with Pakistan Army took timely action and saved Peshawar city from major destruction.
Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that when the terrorists approached the spot during the operation, the terrorists started firing.
He said that the terrorists took advantage of the darkness and escaped with their injured companions.
SSPCTD further said that during the search operation, the body of the killed terrorist and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered.
He said that this group which attacked Adzai Chokki with IED was involved in extortion and other incidents.
He said that operations against terrorists are continuing, extortion rates have decreased, but there is room for further improvement in the situation.

