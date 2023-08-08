the plan of the municipal administration to redevelop the Giordano Bruno park

SAFETY AND SOCIAL POLICIES – Lodi: “The Coletta is the model, here events are held all year round in safety”. Coletti: “Play area that allows all children to be together, designed with the Ferrarese Disabled Area Committee”

A safe and inclusive park, thanks to the first play area installed in the city that is completely barrier-free to be accessible even by children with disabilities. And again: 2 green volleyball courts, a new basketball court in place of the current disused beach volleyball court, a new open-air gym, the renewal of street furniture and preparatory electric columns for hosting events.

These are the principles on which the project to relaunch the Giordano Bruno park is based, organized by the Municipal Administration, presented this morning (Monday 7 August) by the deputy mayor of the Municipality of Ferrara with responsibility for Security Nicola Lodi, by the municipal councilor for social partners Cristina Coletti, by the general manager of Ferrara Tua Fulvio Rossi, by the contact person for the installation of the street furniture of the Coop. social center “La Città Verde” Alessandro Caravita, by the vice president and the secretary of the Ferrarese Disabled Area Committee Paola Perini and Fausto Bertoncelli. Also present was the president of the Le Camminate di Agata Anna Baldoni association.

There are many interventions – underway or which will see the start in the coming months – which give substance to the redevelopment work of the Giordano Bruno park, part of the Safe Parks operation carried out by the municipal administration since October 2020. To improve the usability of the garden and to regulate access to it, thus returning it to its original vocation as a place of aggregation and protection, the installation of fences is underway – of the same type used in Toti park and Marco Coletta park – on the sides of via Poledrelli and via Cassoli. Approximately 97 thousand euros have been allocated for this purpose, including the regional contribution.

Almost 80 thousand euros – obtained from the Fund for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities – is instead the transfer of the Department of Social Policies of the Municipality of Ferrara to Ferrara Tua for the installation of play attractions such as seat swings, a basket swing , an accessible carousel, multifunctional games with slide, turret, play panels, trampoline and spring toy. The Disabled Area Committee of Ferrara, which represents 55 local associations in the field of disability, also took part in the drafting of the planning. without physical and sensory barriers, and which can also be used by people in wheelchairs. The games and structures will all be installed on a special anti-trauma mat of about 150 square meters to make their usability safe. Accessibility to the play area will be guaranteed through the creation of 3 paths that will connect it to the existing paths, providing for the absence or elimination of any barrier.

“The regeneration model is the one already implemented at the Coletta park – comments the deputy mayor with responsibility for Security, Nicola Lodi -. We want to eliminate the degradation by returning a completely new and functional garden, which I’m sure over time will become the flagship of this part of the Giardino district. The gates will allow controlled access and greater supervision of the area, to protect the residents who reported situations of discomfort at night. As part of the Safe Parks operation, we have already experienced how important it is to set up an area that can be lived in by citizens all year round in order to ward off degradation. I can already anticipate that cultural and sporting events suitable for Ferrara residents of all ages will be hosted here. Giordano Bruno park will thus be a wonderful garden, capable of attracting many people also due to its location close to the centre”.

“Inclusive parks like the one that will be created – says thecouncilor for social policies Cristina Coletti -, the result of a planning elaborated with the fundamental contribution of the Ferrarese Disabled Area Committee, are spaces available to everyone. The play area of ​​the Giordano Bruno park was conceived with the intention of raising awareness of the creation of new accessible structures, as well as adapting existing ones by eliminating barriers. What will be the new park has one goal, which is to build relationships and promote social inclusion in all children who may find themselves sharing happy moments together, using the same games regardless of ability. It is important to implement actions that facilitate the growth of the new generations with the values ​​of being together, also with respect for fragility”.

In planning the strategy aimed at enhancing the Giordano Bruno park, the synergy between the Municipality and Ferrara Tua, which became the contracting authority for the plan as regards the inclusive part of the park, was decisive: “Our involvement, on the initiative of the Administration, is important state – emphasizes Fulvio Rossi, general manager of the investee company -. After receiving the final design from the Department of Social Policies, we entrusted the work to the Città Verde cooperative and after mid-August we will be in a position to start installing the games”. Alessandro Carvitain designing the project we based ourselves on the concept of inclusiveness: “All the children – he says – will play with the same equipment and thus will have the opportunity to be themselves”.

For each project development, the sharing between the Administration and the Ferrarese Disabled Area Committee was immediate, whose vice president Paola Perini sees an opportunity, for the 55 companies represented, to “use the equipped areas and games”, with a view to livening up the garden and making it “truly inclusive and complete after a good renovation”. “There is a lot of talk about inclusion at 360 degrees, so we are happy to have had an important participation in outlining the accessibility of the park” concludes the secretary of the CFAD Fausto Bertoncelli.

