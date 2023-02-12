Home News The plane was violently bumped and fell, and passengers were crying and writing their last words. West Air responded: Arrived safely-fast technology-technology changes the future
News

The plane was violently bumped and fell, and passengers were crying and writing their last words. West Air responded: Arrived safely-fast technology-technology changes the future

by admin
The plane was violently bumped and fell, and passengers were crying and writing their last words. West Air responded: Arrived safely-fast technology-technology changes the future

Passengers cried and wrote their last words as the plane crashed violently. West Air responded: Arrived safely

In this situation, do you pray silently, or take out your phone to record the “last moment”?

Recently, a video of a West Air flight tumbling and crashing causing passengers to scream has sparked heated discussions on social platforms.

Some netizens posted a video saying that flight PN6392 from Lhasa to Chongqing encountered a turbulence during the flight.The plane turbulent and plummeted, and passengers can be heard screaming in the video.

Judging from the chat screenshots posted by netizens, someone in the plane was crying and writing last words to prevent accidents.

According to reports, the video shooter said:The plane was relatively stable when it first took off, then suddenly shook and fell several times, and the whole process lasted for about 10 minutes.Many passengers in the cabin screamed, and they were also very scared. The crew repeatedly comforted the passengers on the radio. Fortunately, the flight arrived safely and no passengers were injured.

Passengers cried and wrote their last words as the plane crashed violently. West Air responded: Arrived safely

In this regard, the customer service staff of West Air also said:The flight finally landed smoothly, and the takeoff and landing times were within the normal adjustment range.

According to the official website of West Air,West Air is the first domestic airline company that has successfully transformed from a traditional aviation model to a low-cost aviation model.The main business is domestic and international passenger and freight transportation.

It is understood that West Air has an all-Airbus (A319/A320/A321) fleet of 38 aircraft, with more than 170 routes and nearly 60 destinations.

See also  The president of the engineers Giovanni Cescato died, he drove the Anget since 1989

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

Once again, a bad process by the Pereira...

The continuing education revolution

[Crossroads]The secretary of a poor county in Guangxi...

“Caesar’s Throne”

They will seek victory on the team’s 79th...

Real Madrid crowned king of the world after...

María Germán waves the blue flag

City management in Jiangsu and Hunan were condemned...

Be a policeman for a day

Foreigners fired from technology companies in the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy