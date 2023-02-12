Passengers cried and wrote their last words as the plane crashed violently. West Air responded: Arrived safely

In this situation, do you pray silently, or take out your phone to record the “last moment”?

Recently, a video of a West Air flight tumbling and crashing causing passengers to scream has sparked heated discussions on social platforms.

Some netizens posted a video saying that flight PN6392 from Lhasa to Chongqing encountered a turbulence during the flight.The plane turbulent and plummeted, and passengers can be heard screaming in the video.

Judging from the chat screenshots posted by netizens, someone in the plane was crying and writing last words to prevent accidents.

According to reports, the video shooter said:The plane was relatively stable when it first took off, then suddenly shook and fell several times, and the whole process lasted for about 10 minutes.Many passengers in the cabin screamed, and they were also very scared. The crew repeatedly comforted the passengers on the radio. Fortunately, the flight arrived safely and no passengers were injured.

In this regard, the customer service staff of West Air also said:The flight finally landed smoothly, and the takeoff and landing times were within the normal adjustment range.

According to the official website of West Air,West Air is the first domestic airline company that has successfully transformed from a traditional aviation model to a low-cost aviation model.The main business is domestic and international passenger and freight transportation.

It is understood that West Air has an all-Airbus (A319/A320/A321) fleet of 38 aircraft, with more than 170 routes and nearly 60 destinations.