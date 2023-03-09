Electronic flag – Rabat

The High Commission for Planning stated that construction sector activity is expected to stabilize during the first quarter of 2023.

In a news note about the results of quarterly research on the economic situation – the manufacturing, extractive, energy and environmental industries sector and the construction sector, the delegate explained that this development is mainly due, on the one hand, to the expected improvement in “building construction” activities, and on the other hand, to the expected decrease in Specialized Construction Activities.

The majority of contractors in this sector also expect stability in the number of employees during the same quarter.

During the fourth quarter of the year 2022, the activities of the construction sector witnessed stability. This development is mainly due, on the one hand, to the improvement that may have been recorded in the activities of “building construction” and, on the other hand, to the stability that may have been recorded in the activities of “civil engineering” and in “specialized construction activities”.

According to the same source, the level of order books was considered less than normal in the construction sector, and it is expected that the number of workers will be stable. In this context, the used production capacity may have been recorded at 67 percent.

During the same quarter, it is expected that 28 percent of the construction sector companies faced difficulties in supplying raw materials. While the situation of the treasury may be difficult, according to 49 percent of the companies in this sector.

The results of the research showed that 39 percent of the construction sector companies may have allocated a budget for investment during the year 2022, which was mainly used to renew part of the equipment.