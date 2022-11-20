Home News The plant in Hône will be refurbished Cva, ok to the compensation measures
The plant in Hône will be refurbished Cva, ok to the compensation measures

HONE. The water resource was the cross-cutting theme for the numerous items on the agenda of the Hône municipal council convened on Tuesday evening: new projects on the table, multi-level agreements on several areas, which will involve the entire territory in the coming years on strategic fronts .

Starting with the massive modernization project of the Hône II Cva plant, in the Raffort area, with the annexed reconstruction of the derivation canal that descends from the Champorcher Valley presented to the population in recent months.

Now the second step has been taken with the approval, by the council, of the memorandum of understanding with Cva which outlines the compensation measures requested by the Municipality linked to the inconveniences that will derive from the long construction phase.

And here are the main ones, accepted by the energy giant: the infrastructure of the Pourcil hamlet with water and electricity networks, which do not exist today, the possibility of being able to benefit from greater water captation from the Cva network for firefighting actions and needs of residents in the event of a water shortage, the restoration of footpaths throughout the Envers area.

«I can only express satisfaction for the sensitivity towards the territory shown by Cva and for the involvement in this phase – says the mayor, Alex Micheletto -. Even before the services conference, which will be convened shortly, the parties signed an important agreement on a series of environmental and compensation measures for the benefit of the community”.

Meanwhile, the maxi project is in an advanced planning stage and is awaiting an environmental impact assessment. Then there are other fronts that aim to solve the problem of water supply in the Municipality. And innovations in this sense have been included in the budget change, combined with the approval of the feasibility study to build an inter-municipal aqueduct principle to exploit the overflow of the Pontboset basin and bring it to the upper hamlets of Hône.

See also  Cartabia renews the Charter of the rights of children of imprisoned parents

«It is a question of recovering water that is currently dispersed – explains the councilor Stefano Borettaz – We have obtained funding from the Bim of the Valle d’Aosta for this: specifically we are talking about one million and 400 thousand euros, of which 628 thousand for the collection of the overflow from the Pontboset tank and 771,000 euros for the construction of the sewage collector».

