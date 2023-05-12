Home » The play “Chairs” is wandering
The play "Chairs" is wandering

The play “Chairs” is wandering

In celebration of the National Theater Day, the Babel Association for Culture and Art, with the support of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication / Culture Sector, is organizing a national tour with its play “The Chairs” based on Eugene Ionesco by the late artist Al-Tayeb Al-Siddiqi.


Directed by: Dear Ruler.

Scenography: Abdul Samad Al Kawakibi Clothes: Nadia Siddiqui.

Diagnosis: Hind Dhafer ـ Hassan Buanan ـ Dear Ruler.

Lighting and sound effects: Said Al-Wadghiri ـ Siham Lahlou.

Governorate: Abdul Latif Al-Asri.

Management and communication: Bakr Al-Siddiqi..


In pictures.. The theater icon, actress Hind Dhafer, and the great actor, Hassan Buanan, during the play's rehearsals

According to the following programme:

Sunday, May 14, 2023, at six in the evening, at the City of Culture and Arts Theater – Asfi.

Monday, May 15, 2023, at seven in the evening, at the Mohamed Afifi Theater, El Jadida.

Friday, May 19, 2023, at seven in the evening, at the Cultural Center – Tamesna.

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at eight o’clock in the cultural and artistic space – Riyad Al-Sultan. Tangier.

Saturday, May 27, 2023 – 7:00 pm at the Youth House, Akchmar. Azrou.


In pictures.. The distinguished poet, artist and director, Aziz Al-Hakim, during the play’s rehearsals

summary:

“Nothing happens, and no one comes, so why not conjure imaginary characters and turn chairs into living beings in an entertaining and varied spectacle that reconciles the classic template with the modern character, and extracts from the frivolous absurdity and friendly “snoring” what qualifies it to employ entertainment in a way that allows the audience, from All ages, the opportunity to enjoy and draw lessons with insight and insight???”.

In pictures.. The theater icon, actress Hind Dhafer, and the great actor, Hassan Buanan, during the play’s rehearsals

