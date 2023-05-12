The play “Chairs” is wandering

According to the following programme:

Sunday, May 14, 2023, at six in the evening, at the City of Culture and Arts Theater – Asfi.

Monday, May 15, 2023, at seven in the evening, at the Mohamed Afifi Theater, El Jadida.

Friday, May 19, 2023, at seven in the evening, at the Cultural Center – Tamesna.

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at eight o’clock in the cultural and artistic space – Riyad Al-Sultan. Tangier.

Saturday, May 27, 2023 – 7:00 pm at the Youth House, Akchmar. Azrou.