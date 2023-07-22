The players who won medals at the world level are our heroes, Matiullah Marwat

Peshawar (Web Desk) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players who performed brilliantly in the international Taekwondo competitions held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, were warmly welcomed upon their arrival in Peshawar. On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s adviser on sports Matiullah Khan Marwat welcomed the players at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar and gave garlands to the players who won the medals. He said on this occasion that participation in international competitions plays an important role in highlighting the hidden talent among our youth, due to which today Pakistan has a unique position in the field of sports, these medal winning players are our heroes. Will not allow any deadlock. He also garlanded the players who won the medals.

It should be remembered that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes won seven medals in international taekwondo competitions in Thailand, Pakistan’s youngest athlete Wanya Hassan won one gold, one silver and one browns medal while the second youngest ten-year-old Ayan won a bronze medal. Hasan bagged one silver and one browns medal and Waqar Afridi won two browns medals to make Pakistan famous.

