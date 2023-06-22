Home » the playlist of the Head of Government, Victoire Tomegah-Dogbé – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
the playlist of the Head of Government, Victoire Tomegah-Dogbé

the playlist of the Head of Government, Victoire Tomegah-Dogbé

The Prime Minister, Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé has again published on her social accounts songs by about twenty Togolese artists that she listens to regularly in recent times. His selection includes, among other things, urban music and gospel songs.

Among the artists are Santrinos Raphaël with his title ”L’éminence”, Athiass Lamouziki ”N’abandonne pas”, Kollins Newman ”Kpessededji”, Spicer Dabz ”Amen”, Senzaa ”Madjé’ ‘, Toofan ”C’est pas normal”, Pheno Ambro ”One day”, Yaka Crazy ”Du Nye”, El Miliaro ”Chocolat”, Kiko ”Money”, Anadaboy ”Abena ”. Also on the list, Almok with the title ”Akpé”, John & Gifty ”Wo asi le dzinye”, BeatPopoVélo ”Madewo” and Adewumi with his song ”Djigné”.

The Head of Government also has preferences in terms of collaboration. In fact, she listens to ”Abodevi” by Fanga Family, ”May Way” by King Bala and Juliano, ”I Believe” by Sethlo and Willy Baby, ”Sokém” by Dieudonné Willa, BeatPopoVélo and FoliDjanta , ”Ting Nim” by Mc Key and Sly feel”.

The Prime Minister is not at her first publication regarding her preferences for Togolese songs.

Atha Assan

