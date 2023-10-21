The Plight of Honduran Migrants in the US: Stranded Without Permanent Residence

Honduran Migrants in the United States Facing Uncertainty and Stripped of Rights

Miami, Florida – The 70,000 Honduran migrants living under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States find themselves in a state of limbo, with many approaching retirement age and denied the benefits of permanent residency despite decades of work and stay in the country.

Orlando López, president of the integrated Honduran organization Francisco Morazán, expressed his concerns to EFE, stating that the TPS recipients are “adrift” and lack access to the same benefits as those with residency permits or citizenship. He emphasized the predicament faced by immigrants from the Honduran community who are reaching retirement age without the right to receive Medicare healthcare.

López acknowledged the United States‘ support for Hondurans after the 1996 devastating Hurricane Mitch but pleaded with US authorities to be mindful of the challenges faced by TPS holders. He stressed that many Hondurans in their 70s have had their benefits reduced and do not qualify for permanent residency, despite being in the country for two to three decades.

“The ‘Tepesians’ (with TPS) have been stripped of their rights, and no government has resolved their status with permanent residence when push comes to shove,” López lamented.

The activist highlighted the disconcerting fact that although TPS recipients should qualify for permanent residency after a designated period of stay, the law has not been implemented. He pointed out that some Hondurans have been residing in the United States for 20 to 25 years without receiving the opportunity for permanent residency.

López expressed grave concerns about the future of TPS recipients who have been in the United States since 1998. With many reaching an older age and leaving the workforce, he voiced disappointment in politicians’ failure to deliver on immigration reform promises.

The United States is home to over a million Hondurans, with most living in irregular circumstances. The situation troubles the Francisco Morazán organization, which provides support to Honduran migrants in the country.

López also raised concerns about the socialist government of Honduran President Xiomara Castro. The recent decision to sever ties with Taiwan and establish relations with China worries the community. López cautioned that this move may pave the way for communism to enter Honduras, and expressed disagreement with the direction the country is taking.

Honduras first received TPS in January 1999 following the devastation caused by Hurricane Mitch. The program was repeatedly extended until 2017 when former President Donald Trump terminated it.

TPS is a program through which the US government grants and renews permission to stay and work for citizens of countries affected by natural disasters or violence.

The uncertain future and lack of benefits for Honduran migrants under TPS in the United States highlight the urgent need for immigration reforms to address their plight and offer a path towards permanent residency.

