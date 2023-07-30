The PNRR project on new models of public work organization is underway

With the signing of the protocols between Department of Public Administration and pilot administrations the Project starts The strategic management of human resources to create public valuefinanced from the PNRR, Mission 1, Component 1, Reform 2.3 “Skills and careers” – Sub-reform 2.3.1 “Reform of the PA labor market”.

The signing of the memoranda of understanding, which took place on 20 July between the Department of Public Administration and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Ministry of the Interior, the Revenue Agency, the Piedmont Region, the Lazio Region, the Province of Lucca, the Autonomous Province of Trento , the Metropolitan City of Naples, the Municipality of Perugia and the University of L’Aquila, represents the start-up phase of the project “The strategic management of human resources to create public value” which is carried out through a process organized in phases, in which the administrations are the protagonists active in the definition of innovative models and tools, as well as direct recipients of support and accompaniment interventions by qualified experts.

The project aims to define and adopt a model for the management of human capital of the PA, based on the centrality of skills, through the definition of a reference framework, supported by a Human Resource Management platform, capable of allowing strategic planning of human resources within the PA, communicating with the current InPA portal (for recruitment and mobility) and with the PIAO (Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization).

Through study and research, experimentation and coaching actions, tools and methods will be built and implemented (database of professional systems and framework for the strategic management of human resources) capable of:

link HR strategic planning to the review of organizational structures and the identification of new professional profiles and skills; adapt to the wide diversity of administrations; promote horizontal mobility and integrate with systems and tools for vertical mobility; develop organizational culture and awareness of the new competency based HRM model.

The implementation of the project is entrusted to Form PA which will collaborate with INVITALIA and SNA.

Il July 27th An online meeting is scheduled kick off with the working groups identified by 10 administrations involved.

