The poet must be able to write despite difficulties: Goldberg

Jacqueline Goldberg brings together in more than thirty books her narrative career in poetry, children’s literature, essays and the testimonial genre. The literary work of the Venezuelan writer appears included and reviewed in anthologies in more than fifteen countries. In 2018, she represented her country as writer-in-residence at the International Writing Program Fall Residency at the University of Iowa, United States.

His place in Venezuelan literature has been earned thanks to his outstanding literary work. So much so that it has been deserving of a vast list of recognitions and awards, including the Best Books 2020 Award, awarded by the Banco del Libro in Venezuela, and the Fundación Cuatro Gatos 2020 Award (Miami, United States).

He will be in Bogotá at the Book Fair (FilBo), where he will promote his most recent publication, “El niño que desayunaba de noche”, with the Panamericana publishing house, in addition to participating in a series of conversations and tours of various schools in the capital. About his visit to the country and his trajectory, he spoke with this newspaper.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: What are the expectations in this edition of FilBo?

JACQUELINE GOLDBERG: I have two very dear publishing houses in Colombia: Panamericana and Tragaluz. I am going to appear at the Book Fair with Panamericana on April 21 with the book “The boy who had breakfast at night”, and I will also be in a conversation with a Chilean writer and with Ana Díaz, a Venezuelan writer of children’s literature who lives in Colombia .

ENS: What is your most recent publication about, “The boy who had breakfast at night”?

JG: It is a book to show the little ones some of the transitions they will experience while growing up, and also an inspiring path for adults to remember those adventures experienced on the journey to maturity. In addition to offering a sensitive story to guide children in the development of their personality, this story, illustrated by Andrés Rodríguez, tempts our inner child by reminding him of the vitality of his company for the sake of happiness. Letting that child flow is confessing that we are alive, that we are flexible in the face of reality.

ENS: How does literature survive in a country where there is an economic and social imbalance?

JG: Writing has never been easy anywhere in the world, least of all where unstable environments abound. It is clear that writing is ex officio and in Venezuela despite all the context it is written, the letter has not died. Every writer, poet or author is capable of writing and producing literature despite the difficulties of their environment; It is his duty as a cultural manager.

ENS: How have the writers of your country not let literature die?

JG: Literature remains valid above all. As? In some way or another literature is made, even if the situation is terrible. That never prevents writing, life is full of history, cases and situations, for example, there have been very critical situations of people who write their books from prisons.

ENS: How did the idea of ​​being a writer come about?

JG: I write since she was a child. I was nine years old when I started writing poems, a bit cheesy, mostly narrative texts. Later, over the years I began to formalize my communication and when I was 16 years old I entered a literary workshop. Already at the University of Zulia I began to be more aware of this area, I really liked the world of letters and I stayed with it. I remember that my dad had many books at home and at first it was more a need to communicate, because I had a disability as a child and my hands trembled a little and I stuttered, so the books helped me to catharsis, to express myself, and I was making writing a sacred space where I felt very good, no one could hurt me there, it’s like my refuge

ENS: What satisfaction has being a prominent Venezuelan writer given you?

JG: Literature is my whole life, I have been in love with letters for 39 years and being able to do it from my country encourages me to continue writing. No I do nothing but think about writing: poetry, novels and essays, which are the ones that have given me the most satisfaction. I was able to travel to Bogotá for the second time with a FilBo, last year I was twice in Colombia. I didn’t want to disappoint my audience.

ENS: Have you seen any similarities between Colombian and Venezuelan literature?

JG: Differences are everywhere, not just between these two countries. I have seen differences, starting with a situation that seems cruel to me and that is that we are a few kilometers and a few hours by plane and it is very difficult to find books by Colombian and Venezuelan authors. So that shows a hard border, despite the habits that have been instilled in schools. I remember that the book “One Hundred Years of Solitude” by Gabriel García Márquez was in the school curriculum, and it was time to read it, as well as other Colombian storytellers.

ENS: From your perspective, how to encourage reading in young people and children with so many technological distractions?

JG: Right now it’s very complex, because reading competes with a number of elements that are fierce. Indeed technology is one of them. But I think that the habit of picking up a book comes from home, of instilling that love for words, making it understood that it is not a competition with other platforms, such as cinema, television or theater, because that somehow complements it. So I think the main thing is to encourage the habit without forcing the child, because that has to be born from the person, so that he can enjoy each word..

About the author

He was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela. His days pass between poetry and gastronomy. All his poetry books published up to 2006 were collected in “Verbos predadoras, poesía reunited” 2006-1986 (2007). Then “Black Postcards” (2011), “Lemons in syrup” (2014) and “We, the saved” (2015) appeared.

She is the author of twelve children’s books, three of them published in Colombia. With Panamericana Editorial, he has published the children’s books “Benjamín caballito de mar” (2003) and “El niño que desayunaba de noche” (2016) and is part of the anthology “The door I did not want to open” (2020), together with authors such as Afonso Cruz, Fanny Buitrago and Carlos Chernov.