The first cases of poison ivy occur already in late spring, when the plants begin to sprout. It is easy to confuse young fennel shoots with celeriac, parsley or rhubarb. However, people in Estonia come into contact with pipes more often when moving in nature, whether on foot or riding an ATV. In order to avoid poisoning, the Poison Information Center recommends to be careful while walking in nature and to only pick for food those plants that are definitely known.

According to Mare Oder, head of the Poisoning Information Center, Estonians are active in nature, also active plant pickers, and especially in spring, questions about poisoning caused by plants are more often addressed to the poisoning hotline. “Every spring, it’s worth reminding yourself that everything green that sprouts from the ground is not friendly to humans, nor is it always edible. If the plants are mowed, or a person’s skin comes into contact while walking through the grass, or its shoots are mistakenly chopped into a salad, more serious poisoning can be expected,” says Mare Oder.

In Estonia, there are several species of gorse, the most dangerous of which is the widespread alien species Sosnovski’s gorse. The large lower leaves of the plant usually consist of three to five large lobes with serrated lobes. Bearberry juice contains psoralen, which irritates the skin and mucous membranes, and the damage is exacerbated by sunlight.

“During the summer, bearberry is one of the biggest causes of plant poisoning among adults. You come into contact with pipes both when trimming, riding an ATV and wandering in nature. Therefore, it is extremely important to repeat the danger of pipes and to remember first aid,” emphasizes Mare Oder.

If tuber juice gets on the skin, wash the skin immediately with cool water and avoid sunlight for at least 48 hours. When washing the skin, avoid rubbing it and definitely do not use soap. Since the burn caused by psoralen causes pain, using cooling wraps helps. Consult your family doctor and, if necessary, ask the pharmacy for hormone ointment.

When eating a tuber, the remains of the plant must be removed from the mouth and rinsed with cool water. The victim should be given small sips of cool water to drink, but not more than one full glass, and it should be observed whether the person can swallow. A juicing stick or something else cold can help relieve possible swelling. If necessary, call an ambulance.

In Estonia, there is a 24-hour poisoning hotline 16662, where you can always ask for advice in case of poisoning or suspicion of poisoning. Calls to the phone line are anonymous and at the price of a local call (if calling from a foreign country +372 794 3794). It is worth saving the phone number in the phone so that it can be found quickly if necessary.

You can find the safety guide for bear tick control works on the website of the Environment Agency, and the locations of bear tick colonies should also be reported to the Environment Agency. The best strategy to stop the spread of bearberry is to control the plants in their early stages of growth. When destroying pipes, you must use protective equipment (gloves and face shield) and avoid direct sunlight.