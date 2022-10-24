He is yellow on the hypothesis of appointing Letizia Moratti as CEO of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Foundation. Andrea Abodi, a loyalist of Giorgia Meloni, who, in the meantime, has been appointed Minister of Sport, was in the running for that place. The choice of Moratti as number one in the organization of the 2026 Winter Games would allow the center-right to unlock the re-nomination in Lombardy of Governor Attilio Fontana and to put that of Letizia Moratti out of the picture, who announced that she was ready to take the field in 2023 for the center-right or at the head of a civic network. The Lombard vice president and councilor for Welfare reacted with anger to the rumors about the offer of the position of CEO of the Winter Olympics. Her staff “denies the existence of her appointment”, but only specifies that “any decision will be communicated exclusively by her press office”.

Enough to enrage even the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala, who knew nothing about it and tweeted: “I read that Letizia Moratti would have been chosen as the new CEO of Milan-Cortina. I don’t know. And in any case she can’t. be made such a delicate choice to solve the problems of the center-right in Lombardy. Any other word is useless “. Center-right sources, on the other hand, confirm. After Moratti’s entry into the Meloni government, missed at the last moment because no party took over the name of the vice president. It is up to Palazzo Chigi to clarify that “the appointment of the new CEO of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Foundation, which is of an urgent nature, has not yet been decided by the Prime Minister”. The government does not mention Letizia Moratti and adds that the “decisions” on the appointment of the new CEO of the Foundation “once they have matured will be previously brought to the attention of the members of the Foundation itself”. As is the procedure which, after the entry of the government into the Milan-Cortina 2026 foundation, led by the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, assigns the appointment of the managing director to the government, after consulting the other shareholders. That is the Lombardy and Veneto Regions, the Municipality of Milan, that of Cortina d’Ampezzo and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

The Moratti hypothesis in place of Vincenzo Novari began to circulate after the appointment as minister of Andrea Abodi, who had already been presented by Giorgia Meloni to the International Olympic Committee as ad in pectore of the foundation. Time is running out, many works are seriously overdue and the new CEO will have to find the sponsors that his predecessor was unable to intercept. Palazzo Chigi confirms that the choice is “urgent”. Coni is also in a hurry. Not to mention that, if Moratti accepted, in Lombardy the center-right would unlock the re-nomination of the Northern League governor Attilio Fontana and could avoid recourse to early voting.

Pd MEP Pierfrancesco Majorino speaks of “deadly power play that completely overrides the power of the Milan union”.