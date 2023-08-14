Home » The Pokémon Company is considering how to make quality games at a steady pace
The Pokémon Company is considering how to make quality games at a steady pace

The Pokémon Company is considering how to make quality games at a steady pace

According to statements by Takato Utsunomiya, the chief operating officer of The Pokémon Company, there are internal discussions within the company aimed at guarantee a certain level of quality by and upcoming pokemon games without reducing the regular publication rates and elevated that fans are used to.

“I think in general, if you look back, the path we’ve taken so far has been one of regular product releases with a fairly steady cadence“said Utsunomiya. “We’ve always had products that could come to market and new experiences for our customers, and that’s the way we’ve operated so far.”

“I think we are still doing it this way, but as development environments change, there are more and more discussions about how we can continue to do this, while making sure we bring to market quality products.”

Pokémon: too many games in too little time?

Despite extraordinary sales numbers, the latest games in the series released last year, Pokémon Legends Arceus and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, have been bitterly criticized on the graphic and technical front. In particular, the ninth generation games at launch showed the side of a series of bugs and non-negligible technical flaws that made even the most hardcore fans turn up their noses.

For some, part of the problem is the high rhythms with which The Pokémon Company churns out new games (for example, between 2019 and 2022 alone three main games and various DLCs were released), whereas the average industry average has decreased in recent years as the development of a video game is becoming an increasingly complex and lengthy process. As a result Game Freak would not have the material time to better refine each new game in the series, a problem that would seem more and more evident with each new release.

See also  Tom Cruise a Bari per sequel Mission Impossible, scene in volo - Puglia

Apparently The Pokémon Company is not neglecting this aspect, or at least so it would seem from Utsunomiya’s words, which should bode well for future games.

