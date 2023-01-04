There are several episodes, also recorded this year, of boys who were near the railway tracks for games and challenges that could have had tragic consequences. Often in these cases the young protagonists ignore the dangers present in the stations or on the trains.

For this reason, Polfer has long been involved in schools to promote the culture of individual safety in the railway sector, especially among adolescents.

As regards the activity of 2022, there are 126,917 people controlled, 19 arrested and 565 under investigation: this is the very first year-end balance of the controls of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Police Railway.

During the year, 7,459 patrols were employed in the station and 1,287 on board the train, a total of 2,605 railway trains were attended. Furthermore, 530 anti-pickpocketing services in civilian clothes were set up, both in the airports and on the trains.

5,149 vehicles were checked and a total of 245 fines were issued for violations of the Railway Police Regulations and the Highway Code. Finally, small quantities of drugs and some edged weapons were seized.

Prevention activities were encouraged with an increase in extraordinary days of territorial control for a total of 47 operations organized by the Railway Police Service nationwide: 13 “Safe Stations”, aimed at combating the most recurring illegal activities in the railway sector; 12 “Rail Safe Days”, aimed at preventing improper or anomalous behaviour, often the cause of investments, 12 “Oro Rosso”, to combat copper thefts and 1 “Action Week”, aimed at strengthening safety controls in the rail transport of dangerous goods.

Furthermore, on an international level, the Polfer operators of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Railway Police Department took part in the 4 “Rail Action Days” and in a “Rail Action Week” (safety and security), organized by the RAILPOL Association, of which they the railway and transport police in the European area take part, to counter the most widespread criminal phenomena in the railway sector and prevent possible terrorist or subversive actions.

The fight against copper thefts, which in the railway sector often cause delays in train circulation and considerable inconvenience for travellers, resulted in 82 checks on metal collection and recovery centres, in approximately 286 line patrol services railways and in 21 roadside inspection services for suspicious vehicles.

In 2022, Railway Police officers tracked down 14 missing people, 10 of whom were minors.