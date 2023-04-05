Workers have marked areas on the lanes of Alfred-Schutte-Allee with orange lines. The city built lane deflections with warning beacons and concrete blocks.

The obstacles are sometimes on the left, sometimes on the right on the edges of the lanes. Jürgen Berg, Cologne police specialist for car posers and speeders, is pleased that the city is now doing something to stop car races on Alfred-Schuette-Allee.

Meeting point for hundreds of young people with fast cars

“The police want the frenzy to end here and the building measures taken by the city of Cologne will certainly do their part. In particular, we hope that the obstacles will make it unattractive for the scene to be seen here.” says Juergen Berg.

The police are mainly on duty at the Poller Rheinufer at night. Hundreds of mostly young people with high-horsepower cars meet here. Tuesday night wasn’t that busy. The police were on site for traffic checks, setting signs that the police were keeping an eye on speeders and autoposers.

During the checks, the officials regularly find technically manipulated cars: lowered, silencers deactivated, extra-wide tires, bright lights – mostly without permission. The police secure such cars.

Social media campaign against illegal car racing

Illegal car racing is the subject of a social media campaign by the Automobil-Club Verkehr. The club presented the campaign in Cologne on Tuesday. Among other things, videos are now running on all social networks. They show the fatal end of some accidents.

The heavy suffering doesn’t end. This lasts until your own death.

Nico Klassen, Ex-Racer

Partner of this campaign is Nico Klassen. He was a speeder himself, saw a good friend die and now wants to stop others from illegal racing.

“Back when my buddy died in an illegal car race, I saw what that did to people. Not just to me as a friend, but also to the family.” reports Nico Klassen. “The severe suffering doesn’t stop. It lasts until your own death. I’m still driven by these feelings of guilt and that was 20 years ago.”

Nico Klassen is now organizing legal races. To give people the opportunity to act out their addiction.