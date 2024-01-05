The police and Tomorrowland want to take quicker action against (dangerous) drugs

© Maarten De Bouw

Dance festival Tomorrowland, the local Rupel police zone and the Antwerp judiciary want to be even quicker in the fight against illegal and potentially dangerous drugs at the festival. The system of immediate settlements for users and summons for dealers continues and seized drugs are quickly tested on site to check for dangerous substances and dosages.

Source: BELGA

Yesterday at 2:04 PM

The approach to drug use and dealing at Tomorrowland was explained to Minister of Justice and Deputy Prime Minister Paul Van Tigchelt (Open VLD) in Boom on Thursday. “Drugs are extremely harmful to health and potentially fatal,” Van Tigchelt responds. “It is the joint task of justice, police and festival organizers to create a responsible and safe environment for every visitor.”

The festival organization is fed up with the finger-pointing that came after the two (drug) deaths – a visitor and an employee – at Tomorrowland last year. She says she wants to send the signal that she is doing everything possible together with government services to ban drugs.

New in 2024 is that the NICC (National Institute for Criminalistics and Criminology) will be present at the festival to test seized drugs. If hazardous substances or dosages are involved, warnings can be issued to visitors and employees. This can be done, for example, through push notifications via an app.

“Not only can lives be saved, but we can also restore the reputation of this and other music festivals or nightclubs as positive and safe places,” says Debby Wilmsen of Tomorrowland.

Agreements have also been made between the organization and the police about the smooth operation of the police on the festival grounds and behind the scenes, to maximize the chance of being caught.