The Police and Border Guard Board is again waiting for everyone’s observations at www.liiklustalgud.ee about places where drivers have been spotted speeding. The marked places will be taken by the police from 17.-23. In April, attention was drawn to the traffic problems.

Police lieutenant colonel Sirle Loigo said that the spring traffic picture is definitely characterized by the ever-increasing speeds of drivers. “Dry roads and spring weather make drivers feel less dangerous and their foot on the gas pedal harder. That’s why we focus on speeders during the spring traffic inspections, in order to remind them of the importance of the speed limit and ensure the safety of road users,” said Loigo.

Previous years have shown that most people transmit observations through the map application precisely from urban areas where the permitted speed limit is 30 km/h or 50 km/h. “This is very worrying, because there are the most pedestrians and every kilometer crossed leads to more serious injuries,” the policeman said.

What happens in traffic affects everyone, and traffic polices are a good solution for how everyone can contribute to a safer community. To mark a suggestion on the map application, you have to choose the right place on the map and the time period when drivers exceed the speed the most and describe your observation. “With the help of the most accurate markings, we can be in the places where we are expected and needed the most,” Loigo said and added that this year the spring speed bumps will last a whole week for the first time, so that the police can check as many problem areas as possible.

Comments on the map application are accepted until Thursday, April 6. Last year, more than 3,600 places across Estonia where drivers tend to speed were reported via the traffic control website.