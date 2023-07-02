Home » The police concentrate on the Champs Elysees in Paris before the fifth night of riots in France
The police concentrate on the Champs Elysees in Paris before the fifth night of riots in France

The police concentrate on the Champs Elysees in Paris before the fifth night of riots in France

Tens of thousands of police officers were deployed in cities across France on July 1, preparing for a possible fifth night of riots following the funeral of a teenager of North African descent, whose shooting by police sparked riots across the country.

President Emmanuel Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that was due to begin on July 2, in order to manage the worst crisis for his presidency since the “yellow vest” protests at the end of 2018. Some 45,000 policemen would be again on the streets until Saturday night, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, with reinforcements in Lyon and Marseille. As of 11:45 p.m. local time, although there was some tension in central Paris and sporadic clashes in Marseille, the situation seemed calmer across the country.

