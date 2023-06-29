Home » the Police get their hands on crooks who collected 20 million FCFA from their victims – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

by admin
the Police get their hands on crooks who collected 20 million FCFA from their victims – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) arrested, on June 20, 2023, 7 alleged crooks, including three Togolese and four Malians.

These individuals, informs the Police, “belong to a criminal network that engages in fraud and human trafficking through membership in an illegal network marketing company called QNET”. To achieve their goals, they pass themselves off as big businessmen, contact young unemployed people in Burkina, Mali and Togo.

In fact, they manage to convince their potential victims to return to Lomé, the Togolese capital, for jobs. Once in Lomé, it’s the ordeal. The young people are placed in poor conditions and they are often forbidden to call their loved one to explain to them the reality they live. “Each of the victims must pay between 500,000 and 3,000,000 CFA francs as training costs. People trapped in this network of thugs are stripped of their property, ”informs the Police.

To benefit from a freedom, any victim must, in turn, attract other people into the same trap. “If successful, he is paid, for each new “take”, part of the subscription fees”, we inform.

Unfortunately for them, a raid on the headquarters of one of the QNET offices located in the Agoè Assiyéyé district in Lomé, allowed the police to arrest 07 promoters of this scam company. “On the spot, the Police found 73 Togolese victims and 21 victims of foreign nationalities. Documents seized reveal that these individuals collected from their victims the sum of 20,000,000 CFA francs. One of the thugs alone owns five (05) buildings and several plots of land in Lomé,” the police said.

Moreover, when questioned, the 7 alleged crooks acknowledged the facts and declared that they operate in several countries of the sub-region. They will answer for their actions before the Public Prosecutor of Lomé. Their main headquarters, they say, is in Malaysia.

Atha Assan

