The police get their hands on three groups of criminals – TOGOTOPNEWS- The reliable and constructive info in one click

The Central Directorate of Judicial Police (DCPJ) arrested three different groups of ten criminals.

The first group, according to the police, is made up of five thugs, including three thieves and two fences, all Togolese, aged 48, 41 and 33. “The thieves proceed, after identification, to the burglary of the houses equipped but uninhabited. They then sell off the stolen goods to their usual receivers, aged 18 and 19. All five were arrested in the Bè district, ”explains the police through a press release.

She specifies that cannabis joints were also found at their home.

The second network highlights the police, is composed of two Togolese 21 and 35 years old. The police say they have a habit of stealing tricycles in the city of Lomé. They seize at random, these machines parked without surveillance that they will sell in Ghana. It was when they wanted to cross the border, near Noèpé, without the documents for the tricycle, that the police arrested them, ”says the police.

About the last three thugs, the police reveal that they are all Beninese, aged 25, 27 and 30 years old. “Two of them also stole a tricycle. It was then sold to the third,” police said.

It also indicates that all these criminals, now behind bars, have admitted the facts. They will be presented to the Public Prosecutor to answer for their actions.

The National Police seizes the opportunity to invite the population to be more vigilant and to continue to collaborate with the security forces. This will make it possible to fight effectively against insecurity in our country.

Rachel Doubidji