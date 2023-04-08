(Original title: Police Report)

The police reported the results of the investigation into the overtime incident reported by China Electronics. The full text of the notification is as follows:

On April 5, 2023, upon receiving an order from the higher-level public security organ, our bureau opened a case for investigation in accordance with the law regarding the online dissemination of false information involving a subsidiary of China Electronics Technology Group (hereinafter referred to as China Electronics Technology) Co., Ltd.

After preliminary investigation, Chen Moulong (male, Han nationality, 26 years old) currently lives in the Deyang Economic Development Zone and is a person who publishes false information on the Internet. This person has never worked in a subsidiary of CETC or an affiliated company. Therefore, I was dissatisfied when I applied for a job at CETC and was not hired. I used image processing software to set up two WeChat groups, “CETC-Software Development Class” and “CETC Chengdu Business Department”, and fabricated the names and avatars of CETC employees. Screenshots of the WeChat chat records of “angering at the leader and venting emotions” were posted on social networking platforms, sparking heated discussions among the public and causing bad influence.

Chen Moulong’s illegal act of deliberately spreading rumors has seriously disrupted the public order on the Internet, and our bureau has imposed administrative detention on him in accordance with the law. The case is still under investigation. (Deyang City Public Security Bureau Economic Development Zone Branch)

event review

CETC responds to “employees criticize forced overtime”: non-group company employees

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, April 5th (Reporter Sun Hongli) On April 4th, related chat records suspected of “China Electronics Technology employees angry at leaders for forcing overtime during the Ching Ming Festival” were spread on the Internet. On the 5th, China Electronics Technology Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “China Electronics Technology“) responded to People’s Daily Online Finance and Economics, stating that the units and personnel involved in the WeChat group chat records are not member units and employees of the group company.

The spokesperson of CETC stated that, recently, CETC has noticed that several online platforms have issued a report based on the chat records of the two WeChat groups “CETC Chengdu Division (413)” and “CETC-Software Development Section (27)” on the Internet. And disseminate false information and remarks about CETC. China Electronics Technology attaches great importance to it and carefully investigates. The units and personnel involved in the above WeChat group chat records are not member units and employees of the group company. For the dissemination and dissemination of false and untrue information, the group company will reserve the right to pursue legal responsibility.

The employees of CETC criticized the leader for arranging to work overtime during the Ching Ming Festival, which triggered a collective resignation

On April 4, chat records related to the suspected “China Electronics Technology‘s forced overtime work on the Ching Ming Festival and angry leaders” were spread on the Internet. According to the screenshots of the online chat, the cause of the incident was that Chen, an employee of the software development division of China Electronics Technology (CETC) in Chengdu, was furious because the leader forced him to work overtime during the Qingming Festival. And it aroused the collective resonance of the colleagues in the department, who asked to resign one after another. At present, the suspected party Chen has responded that he has resigned. On the morning of the 5th, a reporter from New Yellow River called the headquarters of China Electronics Technology Group Co., Ltd., and a staff member on duty said that they had paid attention to this matter from the news media, but the specific situation was not clear. Unified reply.

The leader was forced to arrange overtime, and the employees asked to resign

According to the screenshots of the online chat, the cause of the incident was that in the WeChat chat group of CETC-Software Development Class, a leader named Dong arranged for two people to work overtime during the Qingming Festival. Since there were no voluntary applicants, he appointed Chen with another employee. Afterwards, Chen explicitly refused the request to work overtime, and angered Dong, the leader, and vented all the grievances that the entire department had often worked overtime in the past. Chen’s move also resonated with colleagues in multiple departments, who expressed their support by resigning collectively. In the end, 23 people in the software development department collectively requested to resign, and dozens of employees in hardware and other departments also resigned one after another.

According to another screenshot, this matter was also spread in the WeChat group of 413 people in the “CETC Chengdu Division”. Management meets the next day. Later, a colleague told Chen that after a meeting of the company’s leaders, it was decided that “everyone who worked more than 48 hours of overtime last month on the 4th and 5th will be given a day off with pay”, and praised Chen for “how many people have won a day off with pay. “. In the large chat group, Mr. Gong said, “We should not be afraid to raise opinions. There will inevitably be various mistakes in the operation of the company. We just have to dare to raise them… However, we must also talk about ways and means when we raise opinions, so as not to hurt the peace of colleagues. . ” Subsequently, Huang and Dong, who were bullied, also publicly apologized.

According to clues provided by relevant insiders, the unit involved is suspected to be the Tenth Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation. On the morning of the 5th, a reporter from New Yellow River made multiple calls to more than ten departments of the China Electronics Technology Research Institute, but no one answered. Subsequently, a reporter from New Yellow River called the headquarters of China Electronics Technology Group Co., Ltd., and a staff member on duty said that they had paid attention to this matter from the news media, but the specific situation was not clear. reply.

The party is suspected to have resigned

In the morning of May, Chen, the suspected party, responded that he had resigned from CETC. Chen responded in his suspected personal video account: “Thank you for your concern, encouragement and support. I don’t open live broadcasts, I don’t bring goods, I don’t accept everyone’s red envelopes and gifts, and I don’t need everyone to buy gifts. I don’t want to be an Internet celebrity. I just want to live the same life as before.” A reporter from New Yellow River tried to contact Chen, but no reply was received by the time of publication.

How to protect your rights if you are forced to work overtime?

How can employees protect their legitimate rights when they are forced to work overtime by the company? Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, believes that my country’s “Labor Contract Law” clearly stipulates that employers should strictly implement labor quota standards, and must not force or force workers to work overtime. In the event of an emergency, the law allows the employer to extend the working hours of the employee and appropriately break through the above-mentioned regulations under the circumstance of endangering public safety and public interest. It is illegal to force workers to work overtime without special circumstances. The workers can negotiate with the employer. If the negotiation fails, they can report a complaint to the labor supervision brigade, or apply for labor arbitration. If they are not satisfied with the arbitration result, they can also sue the court and claim legal rights.