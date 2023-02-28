news-txt”>

Hector, a three-year-old greyhound, was rescued by the Forlì police and returned to his owners. It happened on Saturday afternoon on the A14 near Savignano sul Rubicone (Forlì-Cesena), when the owners called the operations center to report that one of the two greyhounds, which they had just adopted from an association of volunteers, had escaped as soon as they stopped at the North Rubicon rest area to give the animal a drink, they darted up the freeway against traffic.

Immediately the alarm went off and the radio room sent out patrols. Following consolidated protocols, the patrol turned on sirens and flashing lights and went into safety car mode to slow down the traffic heading towards the animal: in doing so, it arrived in front of it without other vehicles risking running over it. The dog was confused and blocked by fear: an agent managed to approach and win her trust, so much so that she was able to pick him up and safely carry him to the side of the road.