It was already occupied last summer, but the official opening ceremony of the new police station in St. Georgen took place yesterday with a big ceremony and an open day. After 45 years, the old inspection in Stelzhamerstraße no longer met today’s technical requirements, the new one was located in the center of the town, in the newly built St. Georgs Galerien. At the same time, the number of security guards increased from eight to twelve