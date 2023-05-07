The policemen who suffered an attack in Pelaya are out of danger

In stable health conditions are the two police officersattached to the Transit and Transportation section, which suffered a firearm attack in the municipality of Pelaya, center of Cesar.

This was announced by the commander of the Cesar Police Department, Luis Exberto Leon Rodriguez, this Thursday when announcing that they began the investigation of the case.

Those affected were the mayor Félix Vega León and the patrolman Brayan Orellano Arrietawho suffered the attack when they were at a checkpoint on the road that leads from Pelaya to Pailitas.

According to authorities, the police they were preparing to escort the Omega buses and they were surprised with long-range projectile shots from the part of a hill.

Mayor Felix Vegsuffered a minor neck injury and his partner Brayan Orellano was hit with glass splinters in one eye.

Both were taken to centro assistantcial de bankruptcy where they assessed whether they would be referred to another health post.

On the site the institutional vehicle in which the uniformed were found he was also shot.

EL PILÓN learned that the ELN had committed crimes in the area with the ‘Camilo Torres Restrepo’ structure and the ‘Capitán Francisco Bossio’ front.