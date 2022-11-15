Home News The policy of stabilizing investment and promoting consumption is effective, and domestic demand will boost the economy – Xinhua English.news.cn
The policy of stabilizing investment and promoting consumption is effective, and domestic demand will boost the economy

　　CCTV news:The State Council Information Office held a press conference on November 15. The spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics said on November 15 that since the beginning of this year, under the background of the increased risk of world economic recession, the frequent spread of domestic epidemics, and the impact of extreme heat and drought, my country’s economy has Resilience has emerged. With the gradual effect of various policies and measures to stabilize the economy, China‘s economy has continued to recover under pressure.

With the gradual implementation of a series of policies to stabilize investment and promote consumption, investment and consumption are improving on the whole, and the potential of domestic demand is also being released at a faster pace, and domestic demand is driving the economy stronger. Judging from the situation in the third quarter, fixed asset investment increased by 5.7% year-on-year, 1.5 percentage points higher than that in the second quarter; the total retail sales of consumer goods decreased by 4.6% in the second quarter, and turned to a year-on-year increase of 3.5% in the third quarter.

Production supply has generally improved. With the continuous strengthening of factor guarantees and the improvement of the circulation of the industrial chain and supply chain, the growth rate of industrial production in the third quarter has accelerated significantly, and the service industry has also improved. With the recovery of the economy, the employment situation has improved significantly. The surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas nationwide averaged 5.4% in the third quarter, down 0.4 percentage points from the second quarter.

