The Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee met in Beijing on Tuesday. According to official media reports, the meeting discussed the CCP’s draft “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan” and decided to hold the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee on February 26.

According to Xinhua News Agency, a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has taken deepening the reform of the party and state institutions as an important task to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. leadership, and “realize the systematic and holistic restructuring of the functions of the party and state institutions.” The meeting discussed candidates to be recommended to the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress for the leadership of state institutions, and candidates to be recommended to the first meeting of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

The reform of the administrative organization focuses on the ministries and commissions of the State Council

Wu Qiang, an independent political commentator in Beijing, believes that there are similarities between the background of this Politburo meeting to discuss the reform of party and government institutions and the same type of reform five years ago, but there are also obvious differences. He told this station on Wednesday: “The similarity lies in the direction of more concentrated power. But I personally believe that the institutional reform of the State Council announced at the Two Sessions this year, in addition to more centralized power, is mainly for the newly appointed Premier Li Qiang. The control of various ministries and commissions of the State Council. I believe it is to better clear up the original team of Premier Li Keqiang who has controlled the State Council for ten years.”

Li Keqiang has served as Premier of the State Council for ten years. In the eyes of the outside world, many of Li Keqiang’s propositions, including his request that relevant departments have reasonable appeals from the people, deepen reforms, and continue to expand opening-up, have not received public support from the top leaders of the Communist Party of China. many speculations.

Some scholars have analyzed that Li Keqiang, who will step down as premier next month, has deep connections in the State Council system, and Li Qiang, who is about to assume the post of premier, needs to establish a new set of rules.

Li Qiang as Premier Li Keqiang’s influence in the State Council is weakened

Wu Qiang said that in the future, there will be a group of new people in the new State Council system: “In order to weaken his (Li Keqiang) influence, the relevant ministries and commissions of the State Council will be adjusted and re-integrated, and this integration will affect the old The team and the old power system can play a weakening role, and it can make it easier for the new Prime Minister Li Qiang to install his own people. This is a common and conceivable phenomenon.”

In 2018, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China also carried out an institutional reform of the party and government institutions, and some institutions were merged into the internal party committees of the Communist Party of China.

Yue Zhihua, a scholar of literature and history, believes that the reform plan of the party and government institutions focuses on the “party”. He told this station that in the past, there was only institutional reform of the State Council, and little mention was made of the institutional reform of the party: “The party institution is relatively stable. This time, it is mainly to maintain Xi Jinping’s absolute leadership authority. This time, the inclusion of the party may be due to different voices within the party. , to carry out this kind of clean-up. Because the State Council system was relatively easy to reform in the past, the party secretary system was more difficult, especially those above the ministries and commissions. Cleaning up the party may be the next goal.”

In addition, China’s policy of zeroing out the new crown epidemic regardless of cost has caused local governments to pile up debts. Based on the estimates of many foreign media and economists, China’s fiscal expenditures reached 24 trillion yuan last year, and epidemic prevention expenditures alone accounted for one-third of the total fiscal expenditures. Wu Qiang said that after last year’s economic work conference, the central government faced financial difficulties at the local level: “It is not ruled out that after Premier Li Qiang took office, the financial power of some central ministries and commissions has weakened, and the local government will be further given greater autonomy and financial power.”

