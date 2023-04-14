Sichuan Online reporter Wu Li

On April 14, the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee convened a work conference on studying and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, conscientiously implemented the deployment requirements of the Central and Provincial Party Committees, and mobilized and deployed the theme education for the commissioned agencies. Jin Lei, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party is a major deployment made by the Party Central Committee to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all party comrades to unite and struggle to complete the party’s central task . It is necessary to deeply grasp the great significance of carrying out thematic education, effectively unify thoughts and actions with the deployment of the central and provincial party committees, educate and guide the majority of political and legal officers to more firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” The results are transformed into the actual results of political and legal work, and strive to promote the modernization of political and legal work in the new era.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to meet the requirements of theoretical study, insist on reading the original texts to understand the principles, strengthen demonstration learning, deepen exchanges and research, and firmly use the party’s innovative theory to arm the mind and promote work. It is necessary to meet the requirements of benchmarking investigation and research, adhere to problem-oriented, rigorous-oriented, and result-oriented research, and continuously improve the scientificity and effectiveness of the work. It is necessary to promote the development requirements according to the benchmark, focus on the functions of the political and legal center, deeply practice Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and the overall national security concept, and test the achievements of thematic education with the effectiveness of political and legal work. It is necessary to check the problem requirements against the standard, further promote classified rectification and centralized rectification, and promote the implementation of problem rectification. It is necessary to meet the requirements of the establishment of rules and regulations, adhere to the overall promotion of “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, combine the study and education of party history and the education of political and legal teams to normalize the rectification, and improve a group of long-term mechanisms that manage the long-term and consolidate the foundation. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, pay attention to overall planning, do a good job of publicity and guidance, refrain from formalism, and promote thematic education to achieve actual results.

The Second Tour Guidance Group of the Provincial Party Committee Theme Education attended the meeting for guidance.