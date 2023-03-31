The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting

Research deployment in the whole party to carry out in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education work

Review the “Regulations on Leading Cadres Reporting Personal Matters”

General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping presided over the meeting

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting on March 30, and decided that starting from April this year, the whole party will be divided into two batches from top to bottom to carry out education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The meeting reviewed the “Regulations on Leading Cadres Reporting Personal Matters”. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that according to the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focusing on leading cadres above the county level, the whole party will carry out in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education, and use the party’s innovative theory to unify thinking, unify will, Act in a unified manner, carry forward the great spirit of party building, keep in mind the “three musts”, and promote the united struggle of the whole party to comprehensively build a socialist modern country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The meeting emphasized that in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party is a major effort made by the Party Central Committee to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all comrades in the party to unite and struggle to complete the central task of the party. The deployment is a major deployment of the new great project of further advancing the party building in the new era. It is to use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul, and promote the whole party to more consciously and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, and maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of ideology, politics and actions; it is necessary to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the party’s twenty The great spirit, implement the new development concept, build a new development pattern, promote high-quality development, and promote Chinese-style modernization; it is to promote the self-revolution of the party, keep clear and firm in solving the unique problems of the big party, and always work with the people and maintain The advanced nature and purity of the party have enabled the whole party to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, providing strong political guidance and guarantee for a new journey and a new era of achievements.

The meeting pointed out that to carry out this theme education, the general requirement is to “learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, emphasize practice, and make new achievements”. A powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work, so that the whole party always maintains a unified thinking, firm will, coordinated actions, and strong combat effectiveness. Real results have been achieved in positive wind and learning to promote work. Specifically, it is necessary to achieve the goals of concentrating on casting the soul to build a solid foundation, tempering character and strengthening loyalty, promoting development through hard work, fulfilling the purpose to benefit the people, and establishing a new style of honesty and public service. Six aspects of work style, integrity and self-discipline. The theme education is not divided into stages or links, and integrates theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, organically integrates and promotes as a whole.

The meeting requested that party committees (party groups) at all levels should attach great importance to, carefully organize, strengthen the mastery and application of the party’s innovative theories, do a good job in the transformation of investigation and research results, solve the urgent problems and worries of the masses, special rectify outstanding problems, and finally take the satisfaction of the masses as the ultimate goal. fundamental criteria. It is necessary to combine the development of theme education with the work of the promotion center to prevent “two skins”. To strengthen publicity and guidance, and create a good atmosphere of public opinion. We must persist in seeking truth and being pragmatic, work hard, resolutely oppose and prevent formalism, and strive to achieve practical results. It is necessary to formulate a long-term mechanism for consolidating and deepening the achievements of thematic education, improve the system and mechanism for studying and implementing the party’s innovation theory, and ensure the normal and long-term effect.

The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has incorporated the strict implementation of the reporting system for leading cadres on personal matters into the strategic layout of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, as a way to strictly enforce the party’s discipline rules and strictly manage and supervise cadres. These important measures have effectively promoted the deepening and down-to-earth management of the party and officials and achieved effective results. Revise the “Regulations on Leading Cadres’ Reporting on Personal Matters” to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, improve the reporting system for leading cadres with Chinese characteristics on personal matters, improve the party’s self-revolutionary system and normative system, and further strengthen the management and supervision of leading cadres , is of great significance.

The meeting emphasized that the reporting system for personal matters of leading cadres is an important part of the reporting system for instructions, and truthfully reporting personal matters to the organization is a political and organizational discipline that leading cadres must abide by. Leading cadres must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, be loyal and honest to the party, be open and aboveboard, speak the truth and do honest things , Be an honest person, truthfully report personal matters, and consciously accept organizational supervision. Senior cadres should take the lead in implementation, follow by example, and take the lead from above.

The meeting required that party committees (party groups) at all levels should conscientiously fulfill the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, implement it with strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere, strictly enforce the reporting discipline, strengthen spot checks and verifications, and resolutely maintain the integrity of the reporting system. Serious and authoritative, promote the reporting system to play a greater role in comprehensively and strictly governing the party.

The meeting also studied other matters.