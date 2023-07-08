The political coalition that will support Katia to the Governor of Cesar

The pre-candidate for the Governorship of Cesar Katia Ospino presented the coalition between her significant group of citizens El Pueblo Manda and the parties Polo Democrático Alternativo, Fuerza Ciudadana, Esperanza Democrática, the Movimiento Alternativo Indígena y Social (MAIS) and other political forces.

“This process of unity that began to be woven today is not closed,” Ospino expressed. The applicant will deliver the signatures that she collected, the other week, at the National Registry of Civil Status to endorse her candidacy.

The pre-candidate for the Governorship of Cesar Katia Ospino presented the coalition between her significant group of citizens El Pueblo Manda and the parties Polo Democrático Alternativo, Fuerza Ciudadana, Esperanza Democrática, the Movimiento Alternativo Indígena y Social (MAIS) pic.twitter.com/4jrnXx2OpF — El Pilon (@El_Pilon) July 7, 2023

POLO PREFERRED KATIA

The announcement was made this Friday morning at a hotel in Valledupar, where Jeraldine Vera, from the Democratic Pole, was there, who withdrew from competing for the post of governor after the majority of the Historical Pact confirmed their support for Alexandra Pineda, from the Human Colombia.

The directives of the Polo at the departmental and municipal level confirmed to EL PILÓN that the community will support Ospino Acevedo.

“This consensus was not made by Jeraldine Vera and Katia, it was made by the Polo Democrático party”, expressed Vera, while denying that this decision was motivated by the election of Pineda, with whom, he said, he could not reach an agreement or “Lower egos.”

THE MAIS WOULD NOT SUPPORT SANGUINO

For his part, Luis Joaquín Uribe Ramírez, president of MAIS in Cesar, assured that “The vast majority of the party is with Katia Ospino. It’s a working alliance.”

It should be mentioned that former senator Antonio Sanguino was also seeking the support of this indigenous movement, as this publishing house learned, to reach the Governor’s office.

However, Uribe affirmed that Katia Ospino “She is the only candidate who represents the alternative, the independent, in the social, territorial, political and cultural spheres.”

CITIZEN FORCE

José Beltrán is the delegate of Fuerza Ciudadana, the party that supported Gustavo Petro’s candidacy for the Colombian Presidency, for the departments of Cesar and La Guajira.

He commented that as a party they decided “Bet on the candidacy of Katia Ospino because she is a candidate who has a position in the popular bases that have been forgotten.”

FRANCE MARQUEZ MOVEMENT

The pre-candidate also mentioned that the I am because we are movement would join her political proposal: “Today the announcement was also made that the movement of Vice President Francia Márquez joins this process.”

The announcement was made by Claudia Jiménez, former candidate for Governor for Human Colombia. However, through a statement, the Movement indicated that it has not made a decision regarding a candidacy in the department of Cesar.

‘IT IS PART OF THE NECK HOUSE’: MAYORCA

On the other hand, José Luis Mayorca, also aspiring to the Governorship for the significant group of citizens Cesar Arriba, affirmed this Friday on his Twitter account that Katia Ospino “It is part of the Ape Cuello house.”

According to Mayorca, who held a meeting at Ospino’s home earlier this year, “The common thread to deceive people is the party MAIS, which endorsed Ernesto Orozco, Ape’s candidate, and now endorses Katia Ospino.

The journalist precisely said at a press conference that she is “tired of clarifying that topic”and that if the congressman of the Conservative Party were on his side “I wouldn’t have to deny it.”

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista

