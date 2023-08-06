The political hurricane | The New Century

*The statements of Nicolás Petro

*Presidential campaign in question

As soon as the prosecutor in the case of Nicolás Petro announced this week, at the procedural hearing on the imposition of precautionary measures, that the defendant had spontaneously decided to collaborate with justice, the seeds of the government were shaken and the country entered into political turmoil. This is because the defendant confessed to the Prosecutor’s Office, in addition to the crimes charged, having funded and carried out the activities of the presidential campaign of his father Gustavo Petro, in Atlántico, with a substantial portion of those multimillion-dollar resources that have committed him, therefore, now also suspected of coming from prohibited electoral sources.

The guarantee control judge even decided not to accept the prosecution’s request to change the defendant’s confinement in a prison to house arrest, due to the new realities. And he granted him probation, leaving him in a situation similar to that of his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez, who had previously called the campaign into question as part of his own collaboration. File, likewise, that takes flight just after one year of the presidential mandate. With which the former couple will be able, on the one hand, to face the trial in freedom and, on the other, to proceed with the announced collaboration. And try, each one on his side, to reduce their sentences to the maximum, based on the principle of opportunity, even as prosecution witnesses and even without knowing if there will be unity of criteria in what was said yesterday to Weekby Nicolás Petro, that he never informed his father of his procedures.

Now, then, it is up to justice to set the precise terms. And once the matter is formalized, before a judge of knowledge, the intended legal benefits will be weighed. In fact, it would not be ruled out to infer that it could be evaluated, depending on the material, if the contributions in question are part of the fifteen billion pesos that former ambassador Armando Benedetti said he had obtained for the same campaign, on the Caribbean coast. , in the explosive conversations with the former presidential secretary Laura Sarabia, as well as pondering whether there is any relationship with the voluminous cash stolen from her residence and that has led to the dramatic events known, with a suicide on board. While, for his part, it is foreseeable that the prosecutor in question will open new facets of investigation or give greater support to those already in progress in his office, as can be deduced from the extensive and extensive presentation, with specific diagrams including the first lady, which his assistants made at the aforementioned hearing, although still without substantive resolutions.

In that order, a legal line of profound consequences was opened this week. Therefore, justice will have to verify whether the candidate, today’s first president, will have, in any case, to answer for the unrecorded contributions in his campaign. This, under the terms of the Constitution (art. 109) which, starting in 2003 when he was a congressman, changed and hardened the respective clauses, among others, strictly implying divestment, in this scenario through Congress. In turn, constitutional commandments that were summarized and expanded, in 2017, in a law (1864), in fact, signed by the current Minister of Communications Mauricio Lizcano, as president of the Senate, just as the current Minister of the Interior was a senator. , Luis Fernando Velasco. In short, a broad statute within the Criminal Code issued a little over five years ago, with harsh penalties for the candidate and manager as well as for the contributors to the text of non-information, financing from prohibited sources, violation of thresholds and proven incompatibilities. with the campaign accounts presented to the Electoral Council (arts. 396 A and B).

Anticipating in advance the seriousness of the matter, which even the president had already been insinuating with the sophistry of the “internal enemy” and the “soft coup”, he proceeded to anticipate six months by sending this week to the Supreme Court a shortlist of women to occupy the Prosecutor’s Office, suggesting, incidentally, an ad-hoc for his particular case. And then he appointed a defense attorney in the middle of the earthquake, apart from family and legal, turned into a political hurricane that is going around the world. Given which, with the legitimacy of the 2022 campaign in suspense, the only way, having made the corresponding contrasts, is to press the prompt and due pronouncement of justice while, due to the circumstances, the Government will undoubtedly see its margin reduced political to a minimum, even within their own allies, and of course with any attempt at a coalition or national agreement with no possible floor in sight.