Home News The political reactions that the investigation leaves to Petro’s brother and son
News

The political reactions that the investigation leaves to Petro’s brother and son

by admin
The political reactions that the investigation leaves to Petro’s brother and son

The surprise request of President Gustavo Petro to the Attorney General Francisco Barbosa to investigate his brother Juan Fernando Petro and his eldest son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, for allegedly receiving payments from drug traffickers in exchange for including them in ‘Total Peace’, it has divided opinions on political matters. While some have spoken harshly in the face of the scandal, others have highlighted the courage and consistency of the head of state.

This is the case, for example, of the Representative to the Chamber for Bogotá Catherine Juvinao, who highlighted the “gallantry” of President Petro to request the investigation against his relatives, who instead asked High Commissioner Danilo Rueda to assume “political responsibility.”

“I recognize the gallantry of the president in requesting the investigations of his brother and son. But here the political responsibility must be assumed by the High Commissioner, Danilo Rueda. Improvisation, lack of suitability, multiple blunders. Rueda must step aside ”, said the congresswoman.

See also  Petro calls his Guatemalan ambassador for consultation about the announcements against the Ministry of Defense

You may also like

FLIP asked him to investigate Governor Caicedo for...

Hookup+｜Xi Jinping Emphasizes Two “Unique Values” of the...

Director’s notes of “Primadonna”

In isolated incidents, two people were murdered in...

UAE Free Zone Plans To Accept Bitcoin And...

Senator Bruno Astorre died: he was 59 years...

Learning from Lei Feng is being youthful and...

The public call for the selection of the...

Four months are added to the construction of...

Terror at high altitudes, turmoil on the Lufthansa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy