The surprise request of President Gustavo Petro to the Attorney General Francisco Barbosa to investigate his brother Juan Fernando Petro and his eldest son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, for allegedly receiving payments from drug traffickers in exchange for including them in ‘Total Peace’, it has divided opinions on political matters. While some have spoken harshly in the face of the scandal, others have highlighted the courage and consistency of the head of state.

This is the case, for example, of the Representative to the Chamber for Bogotá Catherine Juvinao, who highlighted the “gallantry” of President Petro to request the investigation against his relatives, who instead asked High Commissioner Danilo Rueda to assume “political responsibility.”

“I recognize the gallantry of the president in requesting the investigations of his brother and son. But here the political responsibility must be assumed by the High Commissioner, Danilo Rueda. Improvisation, lack of suitability, multiple blunders. Rueda must step aside ”, said the congresswoman.