The pond area in the castle park becomes an inner-city oasis

City employees redesign the pond in the palace gardens. The fountain is undergoing a general refurbishment to save electricity and fix maintenance issues. In addition, special effects can be achieved with the new pump. The municipal services of the city are erecting a wooden deck that will invite people to linger by the water. The benches along the nursery building will be renewed. A project called “Lange Bank”, developed by students from the HTL Steyr, is being implemented here. “The public survey on the subject of the castle park has shown that the people of Steyr want improvements to the pond. I am very pleased that we are now implementing this request and creating a more attractive place to linger,” says Deputy Mayor Anna-Maria Demmelmayr (SP).

The municipal council has released around 38,500 euros for installation work as well as for earthwork, woodwork, services from the fire brigade and the fishing club.

The “Schlosspark 2045” master plan envisages revitalizing and making the castle park more attractive under the direction of landscape architect Alfred R. Benesch. The redesign of the pond is part of this major project.

