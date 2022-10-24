The Arctic Monkeys career now seems to follow two almost opposite trajectories: the live one leads them to play in bigger and bigger places – their next tour, in addition to the big arenas and festivals, includes three consecutive dates, all sold out, at the Emirates stadium in London. In the studio, however, the band originally from Sheffield pursues the path of intimacy and increasingly resembles a solo project by singer Alex Turner.

It had already happened in the splendid (and too underestimated) Tranquillity Base Hotel & casino of 2018, a surprising job, especially because it came a short distance from the success of AM, the record that allowed the group to conquer the American public as well. Instead of capitalizing on that success with a AM part 2, Turner veered towards psychedelic pop, building the songs on the piano rather than guitars and almost lounge arrangements. Tranquillity Base Hotel & casino It was also the first concept album in the Arctic Monkeys career and was set in a luxury resort on the Moon told from the point of view of various characters, such as the lead singer of the hotel’s resident band in the opening track. Star treatment (for me by far one of the most beautiful songs of recent years). The carthe seventh studio album by the British quartet released on October 21st, does not go back, on the contrary, it relaunches.

Like in a movie

From the sound point of view, The carwhich owes its title to its cover (a photo taken by drummer Matt Helders) but also to the American imagination par excellence, the nostalgic one of cars, continues in the wake of Tranquillity Base Hotel & casino, even if he adds to the mix a massive dose of strings, this time almost omnipresent in the arrangements, and sees Alex Turner definitively take on the role of the confidential singer who tells glossy love stories against the backdrop of cinematic atmospheres: at times it seems to be inside a black and white noir or a James Bond film. And when the elements fit together perfectly, the disc rises in level: it happens in the initial There’d better be a mirrorball; in The car, a piece that Caliber 35 would love; in Body paintthe perfect compromise between the old and the new Arctic Monkeys, and in the sombre Sculptures of anything goes, where the Arctic Monkeys seem to pay homage to the idol Nick Cave. Other times, however, as in Big ideas or in the watered down funk of I ain’t quite where I think I amthe cinematic atmosphere sounds forced and you get a little bored.