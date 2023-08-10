The Popayán Council is not responding to the interests of the city, says a candidate for that Corporation – news

Francisco José Otoya, has not been involved in politics, identifies with the postulates of conservatism and supports Diana Fuentes, candidate for mayor for that party.

I have never done partisan politics, I am a technician, but I agree with the postulates of the Conservative party and I want to serve my city, the veterinarian Francisco José Otoya, who aspires for the Popayán Council for that group, told the newspaper La Campana. He decided to present his name to the consideration of the local electorate, because there is widespread dissatisfaction among citizens, who perceive that this corporation is not doing its job properly, it does not exercise real political control over the municipal administration, he pointed out.

This young man from Payana, who has a specialization in Agricultural Business Management and Environmental Law, founded a dairy company with the support of the Emprender Fund, which was successful, won several awards and made profits, but, with the pandemic, strikes, the so-called social outbreak and the blockades of the Panamericana, began to generate losses and had to liquidate that company. He coordinated the Agricultural Management area in the municipality of Popayán.

Francisco José Otoya, is married to the veterinarian, Angelica Ñáñez and they are the parents of María José, seven years old, and Guadalupe, four years old.

LC Why do you say that the Council does not exercise political control over the Popayán administration?

FJO Because the Council is not representing, nor is it interpreting adequately and objectively the interests of the city and the citizens. The councilors were elected with expectations that they would contribute to the social, economic, cultural and environmental development of the city, but a majority coalition was formed in favor of the mayor on duty, which approved the projects according to the president without further analysis, without discussion, they even agree on them outside and in the Corporation premises the discussion lasts about six minutes.

LC What do you mean?

FJO A few days ago, for example, an important topic on mobility had to be dealt with; After the installation of the corresponding session, the discussion in the Council did not last six minutes. That is lack of seriousness of the members of the Corporation in the precinct of democracy, where they should be and all the political nuances should be pronounced. These unhealthy behaviors must be combated.

LC Payanes youth has been somewhat absent from the reality of your city, you embody that new generation that does not participate in politics. What would be your responsibility as a virtual councilor of Popayán?

FJO We have to present innovative ideas, Agreement projects that respond to the needs of the communities, that impact them positively in different fields, without individual interests mediating. As young people we must commit to the city and exercise real political control.

Francisco José Otoya, candidate for the Conservative party for the Popayán Council.

LC The municipality has large debts, the loan of $75,000 million left by the administration of César Cristian Gómez; the current loan of $15,000 million, the obligations payable to the Solarte group, among others. How do you think the new Council should deal with this financial situation?

FJO It is a great task for the next mayor or mayoress, who will have to go in to review the fiscal situation of the municipality of Popayán and carry out a very judicious exercise, present a fiscal plan that determines the direction in this sense, whether or not there is a need for take advantage of the Liability Restructuring Law, as was done at the beginning of the century to clean up finances. For its part, the Council will have to technically analyze the project presented by the executive, contribute to the solution and make the best decision thinking in the interest of the city and its people.

LC There are two important issues for Popayán, such as the Land Management Plan (POT) and the Special Plan for the Management and Protection of the Historic Sector (PEMP) on which there are no definitions, they are still up in the air. What can the new Council do about it?

FJO The POT requires a technical review and update by the new administration, in addition to disseminating it to the community with the support of the Council, since it is the roadmap for the development of the city in all fields. It will give us the guideline of where the city will go, that it be compact, analyze the coverage of public services and their costs in areas of expansion, as is the case today with the parceled rural sector. At the same time that it is a problem for the rural productive sector, it is also an opportunity, since, in small areas, of 3,000 meters, they can eventually become efficient productive units, much more than in larger lands. In the urban part there is a lot to do, the city is growing in a disorderly way, without planning.

As for the PEMP, it must also be reviewed and updated, since it is urgent to protect the historic sector and create the managing entity.

LC What initiative can you take to the Council to improve mobility in the city?

FJO There is a mobility plan and in this sense the city is over-diagnosed, several studies have been carried out and they must be used and executed. It is necessary to promote environmentally friendly mobility alternatives, such as bike paths, guaranteeing the safety of users. Many young people get around on electric skateboards or scooters, which are useful due to Popayán’s topography.

On the other hand, there are numerous vehicles that circulate through the streets of Popayán and are registered in other municipalities, such as Timbío and Piendamó, a situation that must be reviewed because they are not paying taxes in this capital, instead they congest mobility and wear out pavements. Tax breaks may be offered to move license plates.

LC The children do not have enough places for recreation, the municipal parks are not well maintained, the sports complex has become a white elephant. What can you do about it?

FJO We must review the public policies that have stagnated in the Council. That of Childhood and Adolescence, which the council did not approve, is now the opportunity to move it forward in favor of children and adolescents who today do not have the conditions or guarantees to occupy their free time, extracurricular in sports, artistic activities, new technologies , etc.

LC In a democracy there must be organized parties that seek the common good. In this sense, what is the Conservative party doing in Popayán to have governability?

FJO The list for the Popayán Council is made up of the three current councilors, complemented by members of the community who have important community work, including eight women. There is no gender quota, but rather the active participation of women, in addition to our candidate for Mayor, Diana Fuentes, whose task is also to achieve party unity. In this democratic exercise there is support from the bases for all the candidates for the Council, which demonstrates the strength and unity of the Conservative party.

LC Many members of the Conservative party have separated from their collective and have gone to other parties and movements, even supporting other candidacies. How to get them back into their fold?

FJO It is a complex task, because wounds have been generated that have not fully healed. I believe, however, that there is a great possibility of achieving unity in the face of the October elections, a task that depends on our candidate for Mayor, Diana Fuentes. She is advancing approaches to engage the different shades of conservatism. People who were outside the party have arrived. It is not an easy task, and even less so in such a short time, because Diana’s candidacy arrived late, and she had already been campaigning since October of last year with Luis Miguel Zambrano (who finally the national directives of the Conservative party did not give the endorsement of). ).

