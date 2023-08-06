The Pope confesses to three young people in Lisbon: “From Francis great welcome and simplicity”

In Lisbon’s Vasco de Gama Garden, Francisco confessed to Francisco, a 21-year-old Spaniard, Yesvi, a 33-year-old Guatemalan, and Samuel, 19, from Belluno. Each one of them spoke about his life and his sins with the Pontiff: “He is a humble and good person.”

Received by choruses of “This is the Pope’s youth…”, Pope Francis arrived this morning, August 4, the third day of his trip to Portugal for WYD, at 9:08 a.m. at the Vasco da Gama Garden in Lisbon. In this large green space, one of the most significant moments of the entire World Youth Day is taking place: the confessions of boys and young people. In fact, 150 confessionals have been placed in the large park, made by young inmates from the Pasos de Ferreira prison, built with recycled and recyclable materials and made in such a way that they are accessible to the disabled. The Pope – before going to the Sao Vicente de Paulo Parish Social Center to meet with representatives of various welfare and charity centers – arrived in a wheelchair and confessed himself to three young people: a 21-year-old Spanish boy, a 21-year-old Guatemalan girl, 33 and an Italian of 19.

A simple person His name is Samuel, he is from Belluno and has the smile of his 19 years, not entirely happy, however, since he lives in a community, Villa San Francesco di Facen di Pedavena, in the province of Belluno, since the 13 years old, because he had problems with his parents. “I really felt the forgiveness of the Pope, he is a simple, humble and good person”, he says.