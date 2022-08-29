Home News The Pope in L’Aquila: a far-sighted commitment is needed for reconstruction
The Pope in L’Aquila: a far-sighted commitment is needed for reconstruction

Pope Francis, on a visit to L’Aquila, asks for “collaboration”, “synergy” and “a far-sighted commitment” for the post-earthquake reconstruction. «Personal and collective rebirth is a gift of Grace and is also the fruit of the commitment of each and everyone. It is essential to activate and strengthen the organic collaboration, in synergy, of institutions and associations: a laborious harmony, a far-sighted commitment because we are working for the children, for the grandchildren, for the future ». We need the commitment of «all, all together, to underline this, all together».

The Pope greeted the inmates present. «I want to greet and thank the delegation of the Abruzzese prison world, present here. In you too I greet a sign of hope, because even in prisons there are many, too many victims – the Pontiff underlined -. Here today you are a sign of hope in human and social reconstruction ».

The Pope before entering the Cathedral (ANSA / VATICAN MEDIA)

The Pope, in the homily of the Mass in front of the basilica of Collemaggio, also in L’Aquila, expressed the hope that “it will be a temple of forgiveness, not only once a year, but always, every day. In fact, this is how peace is built through forgiveness received and given ”.

«L’Aquila, for centuries, has kept alive the gift that Pope Celestine V left it. It is the privilege of reminding everyone that with mercy, and only with it, the life of every man and woman can be lived with joy ”. “May L’Aquila truly be the capital of forgiveness,” the Pope concluded.

With three stick strokes, with the olive stick of Gethsemane, given to him by the mayor of L’Aquila Pierluigi Biondi, Pope Francis opened the Holy Door at 11.28. “Open the doors of justice to me”, the Pontiff said before opening according to the ritual prayer to which it is answered: “I want to enter and give thanks to the Lord”.

