The Pope, it is wrong to create embryos in a test tube and then suppress them

The Pope criticized what he calls “ideological colonizations” that, in his opinion, “eliminate differences, such as gender ideology, or that put the reality of life before reductive concepts of freedom.”

In a message to the participants in the WOOMB International Congress on the “Billings revolution”, Francis speaks of the value of corporeity, of an integrated and integral vision of human sexuality.

For the Pope, when the connection between the unitive and procreative sense of the conjugal act is missing, sexuality becomes impoverished and this can also generate femicides.

The Pope charged against those who “presume as a conquest the senseless right to abortion.”

In a message, the Pope greets the participants in the WOOMB International Congress on the “Billings Revolution” 70 years later: from fertility awareness to personalized medicine, and dwells on the value of the method developed in the 1970s by John and Evelyn Billings, considered a “precious tool for the responsible management of reproductive options.”

Femicides, when there is a lack of responsibility in sexuality

Francisco emphasizes that the “Billings revolution” has not exhausted its original impulse, “but continues to be a resource for understanding human sexuality and for the full appreciation of the relational and generative dimension of the couple.”

A serious education in this sense is necessary today, in a world dominated by a relativistic and banal vision of human sexuality. On the contrary, it requires a reflection from an anthropological and ethical perspective, in which doctrinal issues are explored without undue simplifications or rigid closures.

And, taking up Paul VI’s encyclical Humanae Vitae, he underlines the inseparable connection between the unitive and procreative meanings of the conjugal act. “When this is missing -Francisco clarifies next-, the experience of sexuality becomes impoverished, reduced to sensations, which soon become self-referential, and loses its human dimension and responsibility”. His thoughts then turn to femicides, which, according to him, find one of their main causes here.

need for education

Speaking of the need for education on these issues, the Pope spoke of the importance of the Center for Studies and Research for the Natural Regulation of Fertility, which has been operating since 1976 at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, as part of one of the most prestigious academic centers in Italy and can benefit from the most advanced scientific knowledge to carry out its research and training mission. He goes on to talk about a necessary change in mentality:

Discover the beauty of human sexuality by leafing through the great book of nature; learn to respect the value of the body and the generation of life, with a view to authentic experiences of family love.

Illegitimate the practice of embryo donation and the uterus for rent

After recalling that the Billings method, along with other similar ones, is one of the most appropriate ways to responsibly fulfill the desire to be parents, Francisco goes on to talk about the practice of surrogate motherhood and does so in these terms:

While it is appropriate to assist and support a legitimate desire to conceive with the latest scientific knowledge and technologies that can enhance fertility, it is wrong to create test-tube embryos and then suppress them, trade in gametes, and resort to the practice of surrogacy. At the root of the current demographic crisis there is, along with various social and cultural factors, an imbalance in the vision of sexuality.