The pope met with artists from around the world in the Sistine Chapel

Vatican City (Vatican City State (Holy See)), 01/01/2022.

He Pope Francisco met today on the stage of the Sistine Chapel with nearly 200 artists from around the world, whom he asked not to forget the poor because they too “need art and beauty” and to “interpret their silent cry.”

Before I say goodbye, I still have one thing to say, which is close to my heart. I would like to ask you not to forget the poor, who are the favorites of Christ, in all the ways in which one is poor today. Even the poor need art and beauty»Francisco told the writers, painters, singer and other artists also from Spain, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, among others.

Francis recalled that “some experience very harsh forms of deprivation of life and for this reason they need it more. Normally they don’t have a voice to make themselves heard »and so he asked them to« interpret his silent cry ».

“I wish that your works be worthy of the men and women of this earth, and that they give glory to God, who is the Father of all, whom all seek, even through art”he concluded and then greeted those present one by one, only a few days after being discharged from his hospital for an abdominal hernia operation.

In his long speech, the Pope also invited them to “flee from the suggestive power of that presumed artificial and superficial beauty that is spread today and is often an accomplice to the economic mechanisms that generate inequalities” and that “is a false cosmetic beauty, a make-up that hides instead of revealing».

He thanked the artists for being “also sentinels of the true religious sense, sometimes trivialized or commercialized.” «In that of being seers, sentinels, critical consciences, I feel you are allies for so many things that are close to my heart, such as the defense of human life, the social justice of the least, the care of our common home, all of us feeling brothers. “, he pointed.

«Art can never be an anesthetic; it gives peace, but it does not numb consciences, it awakens them. You artists often try to plumb even the underworld. of the human condition, the abysses, the dark parts. We are not only light, and you remind us of it; but it is necessary to shed the light of hope in the darkness of humanity, individualism and indifference. Help us to glimpse the light, the beauty that saves », he told them.

Faced with a time that he defined as “of ideological colonization by the media and lacerating conflicts,” the pope asked that artists cultivate “the principle of harmony to inhabit our world more.”

This act was held on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of the Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art of the Vatican Museums and to recall a series of papal meetings dedicated to artists, the first act of which dates back to 1964, when Paul VI called for a renewal of friendship between the Church and the artists themselves.

Sitting in the Sistine Chapel, Mexicans Barbara Gil, Alejandra Gómez Macchia, Brenda Lozano; the argentines Leandro Erlich, Raul Gabriel y Pablo Reinoso and the Spanish Javier Cercas, Cristina Morales y Vincent Friend, among others. EFE (I)

